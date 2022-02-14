Bi-weekly brokerage analysis While numbers of sales and combined value have fallen, the brokerage market continues to perform admirably…

In the next instalment of SuperyachtNews’ bi-weekly brokerage analysis for the period 29.01.22 to 11.02.22, we look at the market’s stable performance and consider some of the key statistics from this period.

Over the two weeks analysed herein, a total of nine superyachts were sold with a combined value of €77.4m at an average of €8.6m, with the highest-grossing sale belonging to Trinty's 50m Amarula Sun an estimated value of €16.5m. The largest yacht sold was CBI Navi’s 51m Eleni, which sold for approximately €14.5m. Built by Wally in 2002, Dark Shadow was the only sailing superyacht to sell during this period. There were no sales registered in the larger size sectors. The total number of sales for 2022 currently stands at 33 with a combined value of €418m

While statistically it reads that there has been an 18 per cent fall in sales since the last period analysed, it is important to note that these statistics feel starker given the small units that are in play. In a unitary sense, there were only two fewer sales in this fortnightly period, which suggests that the brokerage market at this juncture is relatively stable given that there is only a difference of three sales between the best performing and worst performing fortnightly periods this year. The same can be said of the 67 per cent decrease in sales values, this figure would be easily skewed with the sale of a single high-value superyacht project.

A total of 13 new listings were added to the brokerage market with a combined value of €106.7m, the most significant of which is Benetti’s 56m Lady Candy for an asking price of €28.1m. Fraser introduced the most new listings to the market with three new vessels added to the market with FX 38 (37.8m), Status Quo (39.6m) and New Star (30.2m). While in a unitary sense the numbers are relatively small, the number of new listings for this period was almost double (13) the number of new listings for the other analysed periods in 2022.

Over the same period, there have been seven price reductions with a combined value of €7.9m and an average value of €1.1m, the most significant of which were the reductions on Pink GIN VI (53.6m) and The Shadow (40.5m), which were both reduced for €2million.

The above graph highlights all the movements within the brokerage market for the period analysed herein with red dots representing sales, blue new listings, grey price reductions and salmon pink new central agencies, with the size of each point representing estimated value.

The data provided within this article is just a snapshot of the data curated and available to The Superyacht Agency through its intelligence and consultancy offerings. By breaking down the data into more nuanced metrics and overlaying it with independent data sets, all of a sudden the market can be viewed in a much more colourful and detailed manner, enabling data to become intelligence and inform business-critical decisions. To find out more about how The Superyacht Agency can help your business, click here.

