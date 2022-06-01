Lürssen Group opens Rijeka engineering centre in Croatia Peter Lürssen announced the official opening, with around 100 engineers as part of the Lürssen design team …

German shipyard Lürssen have created a new centre which is to act as a hub for yacht design and development, research, innovation and investment in the maritime industry. Lürssen Group continues to be one of the most prominent names in Kvarner, moreover, when it comes to investments, the Rijeka engineering centre is set to be one of the largest investment to date in the area.

Peter Lürssen explained, “Our goal is to make Rijeka a maritime centre of excellence, a reference point for innovation…The centre already employs a hundred engineers and designers specialised in all branches of maritime engineering. Croatia has a long tradition in this field and it is no coincidence that we chose Rijeka, a city with a long maritime history.”

Lürssen Group prides in their ability to find the right balance between solid engineering and challenging existing solutions in their quest to develop the technology for tomorrow.

Peter Lürssen says, “We are looking at a number of different areas in the engineering world that we all want to cover with our team of engineers here in our Rijeka offices. Amongst these areas are yachts and naval vessels, but also research and development into all related areas such as the development of unmanned and autonomous platforms and the use of hydrogens and synthetic fuels.”

The Lürssen Group has been present in Croatia since 2020, the new office further strengthens and expands Lürssens relationship, network and role in in the region.

