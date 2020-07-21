Dutch shipyard LYNX YACHTS has revealed its latest model, the 29m crossover ‘ORION’. The project seeks to reflect the shipyard’s desire to push beyond the here and now in a bid to discover better ways of doing things.

LYNX YACHTS endeavours to build vessels with superior seafaring qualities that combine a balance of solid engineering with modern and clean design. The crossover ORION created an opportunity for the shipyard to collaborate with a new design studio, so they teamed up with Dragoni Design Lab.

As outlined by the shipyard, design principal Michele Dragoni has distinguished himself in recent years for his out-of-the-box approach and ability to innovate, making this project a great step forward, representing the shipyard’s commitment to product research and development.

“ORION is the result of extensive and lengthy market research and analysis carried out together with LYNX YACHTS’ management and President. This project reflects twenty-plus years of my experience within the world of yachting, witnessing the demands and needs of customers,” said sales & marketing manager at LYNX YACHTS, Filippo Rossi.

The research undertaken to create this project has centred around attention to life at sea, and more specifically, the various scenarios in which guests experience a typical day on board. At the heart of this project is the “theatre” on the sea created towards the stern. It is a feature that has never been developed in this way before and the Dutch shipyard team is confident that, once built, it will become a reference point for the yachting community.

The design and name for the project were inspired by the constellation of Orion — a hunter in Greek mythology. “The constellation takes the form of two trapeziums, which are joined along one side to create an evocative play of shapes,” commented Michele Dragoni of the eponymous design studio. “It is this form that inspired me for the design of the superstructure and, in particular, the connection between the hull and the wheelhouse, the latter of which is completely separate from the upper deck saloon.”

The spaces within the yacht are open and offer an unobstructed connection between the various areas of the crossover ORION, from the beach club platform right the way through to the forward lounge. To put it into perspective, the interior offers an open living area the equivalent length of a tennis court.

A six-metre tender on the main deck is a typical trait of the LYNX YACHTS DNA, however, the design team took a slightly different approach on this design, with the aft platform housing the tender instead of the main deck. To ensure guests can still enjoy the view when the tender is on board, the interlocking of volumes between the main deck and beach platform at the staircase has been perfected, to avoid a visual obstacle.

Accommodation is on the lower deck and consists of four guest cabins — two twin suites, a VIP suite and a full-beam master suite reserved for the owner.

The galley is located forward on the main deck on the port side and has a dedicated crew entrance, in-line with the characteristics of larger boats. While crew quarters are located aft of the engine room, accessible via a hatch in the aft staircase and include two cabins for a total of four crew. This area also includes a laundry room.

The LYNX YACHTS shipyard is located in Nijkerk, within easy reach to Amsterdam’s Schiphol International Airport, and the state-of-the-art facility boasts a temperature-controlled build hall and a 70m long quay allowing room for the construction of up to three yachts simultaneously.

Splitting its production into different series: the FULL CUSTOM series includes displacement motor yachts from 24m to 50m in steel and aluminium; the ADVENTURE series includes displacement motor yachts from 29m to 37m; the YXT (Yacht X Tender) series includes full displacement support vessels from 20m to 40m, also in steel and aluminium; the LOV 38, a 37.2m aluminium fast-displacement hull form motor yacht, conceived by LYNX YACHTS and designed in cooperation with Omega Architects and Van Oossanen Naval Architects; and the new CROSSOVER series with the Crossover 27, which combines the typically large and comfortable spaces of a yacht such as the ADVENTURE 29 and the special features of a shadow vessel like the YXT 24 Evolution.

LYNX YACHTS has so far sold 6 yachts, including a 33.4m Custom yacht (Heliad II, now called Robbie Bobby), one YXT 20, one YXT 24, two YXT 24 Evolution and one Crossover 27 to be delivered in 2022.

