Fleet activity in the last week, from 16-23 July, has seen three new launches amounting to a total LOA of 126m, as well as the one delivery of Sanlorenzo’s 38.4m M/Y Darya (pictured). Compared to the week previously, which saw a high level of activity including two launches with a total LOA of 157m and seven deliveries with a total LOA of 426m, this is a slight downturn.

However, there has been an upturn in movement on the secondhand brokerage market compared to the last few weeks. Firstly, there has been a flurry of new listings, seven in total with a combined estimated worth of €134 million (based on The Superyacht Agency’s proprietary in-house valuation model), the largest of which is 62m Feadship Flag.

There has also been an uptick in secondhand brokerage sales, with three sales totalling an estimated worth of €22 million, all of which fall in the 30-50m motoryacht market segment: 37m M/Y Jedi, 34m M/Y Kaleen and 43.5m M/Y Mag III.

According to The Superyacht Agency, there has been a total of 28 yachts delivered in 2020 so far, which at nearly halfway through the year, is only a fraction of the number of deliveries originally scheduled for 2020. While new-build yards are traditionally overly optimistic with delivery schedules anyway, with 241 yachts scheduled for delivery in 2020, it is likely that global lockdowns in response to the pandemic will dampen the realisation of this number further.

