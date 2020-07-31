Fleet activity in the last week, from 23-30 July, has significantly increased in terms of deliveries compared to the previous week. According to data provided by The Superyacht Agency, there have been seven new deliveries amounting to a combined LOA of 360m, the largest of which was 73m Feadship Podium (pictured). This uptick in activity is perhaps an indication that shipyards are making up for lost time during lockdowns, and are pushing to get projects delivered to their owners with time left in the summer season to make use of them.

Following a similar trend seen in recent weeks, brokerage sales in the past week all fall in the 30-40m market, with only three sales made totalling an estimated worth of €12 million (based on The Superyacht Agency’s proprietary in-house valuation model). All five new brokerage listings also fall within this size segment, except for 47m La Polonia.

Overall, this past week has been significant in terms of deliveries in the context of 2020 so far, having seen the the realisation 21 per cent of units delivered this year, as well as 18 per cent of the delivered LOA. However, in terms of activity on the secondhand brokerage market, this week has been of little consequence.

These data snapshots merely scratch the surface of The Superyacht Agency's Intelligence capabilities. Our analysis spans nearly three decades and every sector of the industry. If you have a bespoke Intelligence enquiry, please contact Russell Cockerton for more information on how we can support your strategic requirements.

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.