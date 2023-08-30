Silver Yachts launches 80m Silver Edge The latest hybrid project from the Australian boatbuilder is the fifth model to be launched from its Silver Series…



Silver Yachts has collaborated with Espen Øino, Fraser Yachts and Piredda & Partners on its latest 80m project, Silver Edge. Also known as Project 007, the yacht is the fifth vessel in its Silver Series to be built at the Australian Marine Complex in Fremantle, Western Australia.

The steel and aluminium yacht will feature a hybrid propulsion system and exterior design from industry veteran Espen Øino. For interior design, the new owners opted for Piredda & Partners.

“We are truly inspired to be joining together with Fraser and Silver Yachts,” says Nicolò Piredda, Managing Director, Piredda & Partners. “Together with Espen Øino and the quality Silver Yachts crafts into every ship they create, Silver Edge will proudly stand from the crowd. Our vision and constant search for future canons in design and style aims to give life to a true new classic.”

On the main deck, Silver Edge will include a helipad, sundeck with sun pads, jacuzzi, and dining area. The interior offers a 95m² master suite, three VIP staterooms and four doubles, hosting up to 18 guests.

Fraser Yachts has been appointed as the central agent for the sale and currently has the yacht listed for a cool $75m. Peter Redford, Director of Fraser Australia, adds that Silver Yachts has built a strong reputation for building striking, high-quality yachts in terms of development, technology and quality in recent years.

“World premieres of new superyacht models are always exciting, and Fraser is excited and proud to play a part with the Silver Yachts team,” says Redford. “There is no doubt that the Silver Edge will be a leading superyacht adding to Silver Yachts’ impressive stable.”

Delivery is scheduled for 2026.

