Echo Yachts launch 56m Charley 2 The aluminium catamaran adventure and support yacht is the largest catamaran motoryacht built in Australia…

Echo Yachts has launched Australia’s largest catamaran, Charley 2, at the Echo Marine Group shipyard in Fremantle, Western Australia. The multihull is the second largest Echo Yachts superyacht ever built, with naval architecture was provided by Australian firm One2Three Naval Architects and engineering, electrical and fitout design performed by the in-house team at Echo Marine Group.

“It’s a very special day for the teams at Echo Yachts and One2Three Naval Architects seeing the fruits of our combined efforts in the launch of Charley 2,” says Mark Stothard, Director of Echo Marine Group. “It sits perfectly on the design waterline and is one of the most complete vessels I have seen at launch.” After a few weeks of commissioning and trails, then she will be off on her first adventure, he adds.

Construction of Charley 2 was completed within three years of the project being announced. At 56m and 1041 GT volume, the new aluminium hulled Charley 2 is a significantly larger variant of its predecessor Charley, a composite hulled, 46m yacht delivered in 2017.

Echo Yachts’ decision to build Charley 2 with a full-custom designed aluminium hull was aimed at improving hydrodynamic efficiency and enabled the use of much smaller engines to propel the vessel.

Charley 2’s larger layout also provides a more spacious interior accommodation, outdoor entertaining areas and significant water-toy carrying capacity.

Sea trials commence at the beginning of September, with delivery expected several weeks later.

