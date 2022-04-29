Fraser signs Commitment Charter Fraser is proud to be among the first to sign the Commitment Charter of the new Monaco Capital of Advanced Yachting initiative…

The initiative is headed by the Yacht Club de Monaco and supported by HSH Prince Albert II, the mission behind this is to share with the world the many ideas and actions that Monaco is putting in place to lead the way in making a difference in innovative and sustainable yachting.

H.E. Mr Pierre Dartout, Minister of State (for the Principality) explained: “The vision is simple: Monaco must always be ahead on economic and environmental issues. We must mobilise all stakeholders. It is an essential factor in our economy’s appeal to business, as the Principality offers an exceptional network of all professions operating in this industry”. The sector generates revenues in excess of €700 million, with 252 companies based in the Principality and 1,561 people employed on land.

In signing this charter, Fraser undertakes to adhere to the objectives of sustainable development established by the UN. Fraser must respect and ensure: that the ten UN principles for human right, labour, environment, and anti-corruption are enacted and honoured. Compliance with the requirements of environmental law and the guarantee of fundamental human rights per the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Finally, that Fraser rejects discrimination in particular regarding gender, disability, family situation, sexual preference, age, political & philosophical opinions, religious beliefs, trade union activity, social/cultural or national origins.

CEO of Fraser, Raphael Sauleau commented “It was a great honour to be invited by the Yacht Club de Monaco to be among the first companies to sign this historic initiative. We look forward to working alongside like-minded companies who share this passion, to ensure Monaco is placed at the forefront of sustainability, now and for the future.”

Fraser signed the charter in April 2022, this may pave the way for other companies to join this initiative in order to be more sustainable.

