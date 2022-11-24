DOM 133 sold by Baglietto This is the seventh semi-custom yacht to be sold in the series…

The seventh in its series by Stefano Vafiadis has been sold by Baglietto, Hull no. 10254 proved to be a sought-after semi-custom yacht. Sales of the vessel in the DOM133 series totalled four in the last year. The sale was made with the assistance of IBI Yachts – Rep. Dom. who were responsible for introducing the client. The yacht’s technical surveyor and project manager will be Andrea Pezzini of Floating Life. Scheduled for delivery in 2025, the shipyard’s interior design team will take care of the interiors of the vessel.

“The sale of this seventh hull, the eighth in the DOM series,” says Fabio Ermetto, Baglietto CCO, “is further confirmation of the validity of a project synthetizing the perfect combination of technology, aesthetics and versatility of uses and spaces, elements that have ensured its great appreciation by the international market. A line that is sure to be successful and will soon see interesting new developments.”

Featuring a modern layout, the DOM133 has a beach club on two levels, where the infinity pool with a lifting bottom can be used to increase the space in the cockpit. The yacht incorporates the possibility to install a lift if required. A maximum speed of 17 knots can be reached thanks to the 2 Caterpillar C32 engines with optional hybrid propulsion.

