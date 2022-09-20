Nobiskrug to build 83m project Orkan The sale of the Harrison Eidsgaard designed motor yacht has been brokered by Burgess, with a delivery date not yet disclosed…

Nobiskrug has signed a new build contract for 83m superyacht Orkan. Global superyacht brokerage Burgess sold the yacht and Harrison Eidsgaard Design was contracted to design the six deck superyacht.

Philipp Maracke, CEO of Nobiskrug, says: “Our collaboration with Burgess and Harrison Eidsgaard is based on strong shipbuilding expertise on all sides. Nobiskrug prides itself on building yachts for the future, ships that will stand the test of time. We are delighted to be working on project Orkan with these respected partners.”



The design of the exterior includes a waterside living area, a helicopter landing pad and exterior living spaces including a beach club as per the owner’s criteria. Peder Eidsgaard elaborated on the yacht’s aesthetic: “the pure white surfaces appear to have been sculpted over a subframe, which creates a distinctive appearance with very simple graphics.”

The custom project features a hybrid propulsion system including batteries in order to significantly reduce fuel consumption as well as electronic anchoring to protect sensitive areas. Although no estimated delivery time was given in the initial statement to the media, The Superyacht Agency has provisionally slated it for a 2026 delivery. This estimated delivery was formed using an aggregation of historic delivery times for comparable vessels.

Fleet data is one of the foundational pillars of The Superyacht Agency's intelligence, analysis and consultancy offerings. To find out more about The Superyacht Agency's various offerings, click here.

Profile links

Nobiskrug

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.