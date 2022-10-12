LP Design UK unveils explorer design The Falmouth based design architects present new concept EXP 144…

The EXO 144 unveiled by LP Design UK is the latest compact explorer concept to come out of the studio. Boasting a range of 4000 nautical miles, the explorer has a 44 m LOA and 8.5-metre beam. The compact dimensions of this explorer, 420 gross tons of volume, will also be reflected in the price and operating cost. Even though the yacht is less than 500 GT, the designers propose a concept that complies with the IMO Tier III NOx regulation. LP Design UK expect to announce a partnership with a noted shipyard to further develop the build specification, pricing guide, and potential delivery date.

“After having introduced the 187 ft and the 208 ft, we felt that an offering in the smaller end of the explorer superyacht market is essential for us” explains Richard Liebowitz, owner of LP Design UK.

The EXO Explorer range is designed with functionality in mind: from the breakwater bow to the integrated stern platform, only proven nautical designs were used. Defining the role of an explorer, the captain of the 63-metre motor yacht Meridian explains: “For us, ownership of this vessel is not ‘about the boat’. It is just a ‘tool’ – albeit a magnificent one – for experiences. For getting to amazing, remote places.”

The layout of the Exo 144 has been carefully studied: the circulation between decks for both passengers and crew is an outstanding feature. Activity areas include shaded dining, lounges, and a pool on the “boat deck”. With tenders overboard, additional space is liberated for a range of leisure activities. The Master Suite is positioned on the upper deck, offering views from a higher vantage point, rather like a penthouse. The advantage of this positioning is a larger footprint area can be achieved. Also, freeing up the main deck for the Dining Salon forward benefits the guests by offering a completely separate gathering zone away from the Main Salon. An observation deck gives way to the view of the sea providing a safe facility for watching during navigation of choppy waters, and it’s a working platform for servicing and maintaining the varied equipment on the mast.

Designer Richard Liebowitz explains: “Our vision of the owner’s Stateroom is based on elegance, exemplary functionality, expansive exterior views, and ample storage. Awaiting the input of the owner’s wishes for materials and finishes, the space shall offer practicality, comfort, and convenience.”

Privacy is guaranteed, with a multi-density window drapery system from shadow screen sheer curtains, to opaque black-out. The entrance Foyer, part of the private suite, is accessed via a two-story stair hall, exclusive to the owner stateroom. The explorer lends itself to the nature of an owner who is motivated to learn from the captain as the wheelhouse is located on the upper deck.

The EXO 144 features a 7 metre tender that is actually larger than most in-class. The space for storing such a big tender was achievable thanks to a design process that carefully prioritised the most crucial elements.

“Stepping back, when we start the early space-planning for any project we work with the ‘big lumps’ first: the engine room, the master stateroom, the tenders. The rest of the spaces can generally fit around those. We considered the tender position at the main deck aft, per EXO 208. And we can still do that if a client wishes. However, the current ‘Boat Deck’ position, a traditional one, is frankly a more economical solution.”

The stern and platform area is both a security statement and a functional answer to access the beach club and the essential steering machinery housed aft. A computer-generated 3-D model was used for analysis and refinement of the complex surfacing development.

The proposed design for the interior acts as a canvas for the owners’ custom choices. The Dining Salon is very adaptable and can be used during the day as an "internet lounge," library, online gaming area, and snack zone. In the evening, remarkable formal dining can be staged. Alternatively, the area will provide a welcoming atmosphere for fruitful discussions as a business (or expedition planning) conference centre.

The salon's functionality is at the heart of its design. These types of vessels are frequently used by large families with various age groups that are attempting to achieve different goals, which explains why we come across various seating and functional areas that allow different members of larger groups to perform different activities.

