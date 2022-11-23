A concept that will raise a few eyebrows BeyonDesign unveils The Young 72, with the owner’s experience at the heart of the design…

The 72m concept, The Young 72, displays an exterior that stands out with a certain futuristic quality. The design is tailored to the Asian, Middle-Eastern, and Indian markets. Conceived as a floating palace for entrepreneurs by Ashish Gupta, the concept suits an owner who has entertainment as a prime objective. More uniquely, when viewed from the bow, the chrome lines of the vessel resemble a raised brow: the sharp vertical bow and two chrome steel lines, according to Gupta, “transform into the owner’s eyes and eyebrows.”

There are sufficient cabins to host up to 14 guests across seven staterooms. Four of these are VIP suites situated on the entertainment deck with direct access to the games lobby. While the concept is ideal for entertaining guests, the owner will have plenty of privacy. A spacious owner’s suite, two “teenager” suites, a private family lounge, and an open-air cinema at the aft are all included on a private deck. Folding balconies on the sides of the owner’s suite lead directly into a massage/spa area.

At the front and centre of Gupta’s designs is the consideration for the owner’s personal experience on board. Privacy is a priority: a private deck connects to a wrap-around aft bridge on the entertainment deck, named the 'waving bridge'. An owner’s office with a personal terrace and a modern conference room is also featured elsewhere on the yacht.

A calm alfresco dining area and jacuzzi on the top deck offer luxury and entertainment to the guests, while various lounging areas also allow plenty of room for relaxation. A tender garage with room for a 7.3 metre Limousine tender is housed on the lower deck.

Gupta's fresh outlook offers a concept with a novel exterior. The interior design is perfect for offering a pleasurable guest experience whilst providing the amenities for a luxurious private retreat for the owner.

