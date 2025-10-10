Sanlorenzo unveils 74Steel flagship as demand for larger yachts rises With the first hull nearing launch, the Italian shipyard has already sold three yachts in its new flagship series, with another 1,900gt unit under negotiation…

Sanlorenzo has unveiled its largest superyacht to date, the 74Steel, ahead of launch in La Spezia. The 74-metre, 1,900gt flagship marks the Italian yard’s move further into the ultra-large yacht segment, reflecting both the firm’s technical ambition and growing client appetite for vessels above 70 metres.

Best known for its made-to-measure composite and metal yachts between 30 and 60 metres, Sanlorenzo has steadily expanded its superyacht offering over the past decade. The 74Steel extends that progression, establishing a new upper boundary in the builder’s steel and aluminium range.

“The 74Steel is more than just our largest yacht; it’s a statement of our values — elegance, restraint and the purity of living life at sea. It shows that scale doesn’t mean excess, and that we can apply the same refinement and precision you’d expect from Sanlorenzo, even in this new, larger category,” says Massimo Perotti, Sanlorenzo’s chairman and chief executive.

Designed by Zuccon International Project with interiors by Francesco Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini, the yacht introduces a diesel-electric propulsion system developed with Siemens Energy and Schottel. Six variable-speed Volvo Penta–Mase generators feed twin 1,000kW E-Pods and 1.5MWh Lehmann COBRA battery packs, providing quieter, more flexible operation and enabling new internal layouts.

Those efficiencies have been used to enlarge guest spaces. The 74Steel’s beach club and spa area extends to around 290 square metres when opened to the sea, while the owner’s deck offers about 130 square metres of interior space and a large private terrace.

Three hulls have already been sold, with a fourth under negotiation prior to launch. Each has been individually specified in interior style, propulsion type and bow configuration, two with diesel-electric systems and one with conventional shafts.

“We’re offering our clients a yacht that feels fully customised without losing the reliability of a proven platform and the aesthetic that makes a Sanlorenzo recognisable everywhere,” adds Tommaso Vincenzi, CEO of Sanlorenzo.

“Each of the three hulls in this series to date is a true reflection of bespoke design. The owners have worked closely with us, almost co-authoring their yacht, allowing for an unprecedented level of customisation. These are not just yachts - they’re expressions of individuality.”

At around 1,900gt, the 74Steel remains below the 2,000gt regulatory threshold but pushes Sanlorenzo into territory traditionally dominated by Northern European shipyards. The launch reinforces the builder’s steady move upmarket from its composite roots to high-value custom steel projects as global demand for larger yachts continues to expand.

