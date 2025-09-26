Royal Hakvoort sells its largest vessel yet for undisclosed fee In a landmark moment for the Dutch shipyard, YN258 will be built with Sinot and Diana Yacht Design, delivery due in Sept 2029…

Royal Hakvoort has secured the sale of its largest vessel to date for an undisclosed fee. Currently known as YN258, construction for the 70-metre displacement motor yacht, signed alongside broker 26 North Yachts and lient representative Arrow Monaco, begins immediately.

For Klaas Hakvoort the project marks a huge moment in the family-owned shipyard’s long history.

“The vessel is the largest vessel in size and tonnage ever to be built by our yard,” he says. “It will guarantee our Shipyard work until late 2029 and will provide work for around 300 people being either direct employed shipyard staff or through subcontractors. We thank the client for putting his trust in our Shipyard.”

At 1,513GT and with an 11.6-metre beam, the yacht has been designed for extended global cruising. Sinot Yacht Design will provide exterior and interior styling, with naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design. The project marks Hakvoort’s seventh joint build with Sinot, continuing their collaboration.

Key features include a touch-and-go helipad, two swimming pools, a sports court and accommodation for 14 guests across seven staterooms. These will include two owners’ suites – one on the forward owners’ deck and one aft on the bridge deck. Crew capacity is set at 20, with the design placing emphasis on crew wellbeing through larger quarters, a spacious mess and a dedicated gym.

YN258 will be built at the shipyard’s Monnickendam facility, with delivery expected in September 2029.

