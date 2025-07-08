Ferretti finalises Wally deal The Ferretti Group has sealed the deal on the remaining shares of Monaco-based yacht builder Wally Yachts, completing its full acquisition of the brand…

Image credit: Wally - Hull 1 of the wallywind110 series, 33-metre performance sailing yacht Galma

Italian shipbuilding giant Ferretti, having acquired 75 per cent of Wally’s holding company, Sea Lion, in 2019, has now secured the remaining 25 per cent. The transaction fulfils an agreement made six years ago with Wally founder Luca Bassani.

“I would like to thank Luca Bassani for the excellent work carried out together with Ferretti Group, which has relaunched Wally as a global icon in both sailing and motor yachting,” says Alberto Galassi, Ferretti Group CEO.

With this acquisition, Ferretti now owns 100 per cent of its seven core brands: Ferretti Yachts, Riva, Pershing, Itama, CRN, Custom Line and Wally.

The group confirmed that the increased stake in Sea Lion aligns with its long-term strategy to consolidate and grow high-potential assets. Full ownership ensures unified quality, design consistency and operational efficiency across its global operations.

Bassani, who built the sailing yacht Wallygator in 1991, officially founded Wally in 1994.

The brand quickly gained acclaim for its innovations, including the first all-carbon sailing yacht, a hydraulic sail-trimming system, a submarine anchor and carbon fibre sails.

Wally later expanded into performance powerboats and displacement motoryachts, launching its first models in 2003 and 2012 respectively. The brand joined Ferretti seven years later, marking the occasion with the launch of the wallyender48.

More recently, wally101, a 31-metre full-custom carbon cruiser‑racer, was launched in April 2023, and hull 1 of the wallywind110 series, 33-metre performance sailing yacht Galma, took to the water in June 2024 and debuted at the Monaco Yacht Show that September.

According to Ferretti, the transaction has no material impact on the Group’s cash position and does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.

“On behalf of the Group, I reaffirm our commitment to enhancing and further developing a top-tier brand that, through its innovation and prestige, stands as a remarkable player in the international nautical industry,” adds Gallassi. “You will be hearing more about Wally very soon.”

Profile links

Ferretti SpA

Wally

NEW: Sign up for SuperyachtNews week ! Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts. Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek Sign up

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.