Ferretti Group reports strong growth as superyacht share doubles The Italian builder has 47 vessels over 30 metres currently under construction and six premieres at this year's Monaco Yacht Show …

Ferretti Group has reported almost 40 per cent growth in net revenues from new yachts between 2021 and 2024, supported by rising demand for made-to-measure builds and a sharp increase in superyachts. The larger yachts have doubled their share of total orders in less than four years, as per the company’s presentation at the Monaco Yacht Show this week.

The group states that 47 units over 30 metres are currently under construction or have recently been delivered, reinforcing the growing weight of the segment within its portfolio.

At CRN, the 72-metre Amor à Vida was delivered in May, while three further projects, measuring 86 metres, 70 metres and 67 metres, are underway at the Ancona yard.

Riva continues to push into larger iterations too. Alongside the launch of its first 54m model, the brand has announced a 70-metre flagship and confirmed the 42-metre Caravelle for delivery in 2027. The semi-displacement hull revives a name first introduced in the 1960s.

Custom Line has also introduced a new series of planning yachts under the Saetta name, beginning with the 128’ now under construction and scheduled for launch in 2026, with exterior design by SY Design and interiors by ACPV Architects, Antonio Citterio, Patricia Viel.

At the Monaco Yacht Show, the group is presenting six yachts, including the world premiere of the Riva 112’ Dolcevita Super. Other models on display include the Custom Line Navetta 38, Custom Line 140’, Pershing GTX116, wallywind110 and wallywhy200.

“We are in the lifestyle capital of the world, and the Monaco Yacht Show is the ideal stage on which to showcase the beauty and innovative power of our boats. The autumn boat show season has been a great satisfaction, giving us many reasons for optimism. And we can’t wait to present all the projects and new developments we’ve got planned in the coming months, starting with Riva Caravelle,” says Alberto Galassi, CEO, Ferretti Group.



“Carlo Riva, the genius of yachting and beauty, always used to say to me: ‘Alberto, make them beautiful!” And we continue to work, plan and design so that his wish is fulfilled.”

