Royal Huisman to build new 81 metre sailing series
Sea Eagle II’s platform is serving as the blueprint for a new series offering full custom design and a faster, three-year delivery window…
Dutch sailing stalwart Royal Huisman has unveiled Trident 810, an 81 metre sailing yacht series developed from the architecture of its existing flybridge schooner platform.
Designed in collaboration with Dykstra Naval Architects and Mark Whiteley Design, the concept aims to combine the performance of the yard’s large sailing yachts with the build efficiency of a semi-custom platform.
Royal Huisman describes the project as “the next step in the pursuit of the perfect custom XXL true-sailing superyacht.” According to Royal Huisman, Trident 810 builds on a “proven architecture”, referring to the 2020 delivery of the first 81-metre flybridge schooner, Sea Eagle II, and a sistership now under construction at the yard’s Vollenhove facilities.
This heritage and extensive expertise allow the new platform to offer a significantly shorter lead time, reportedly estimated at around three years, while retaining full customisation options in layout and styling.
By leveraging the existing engineering foundation, Royal Huisman says the design offers owners a reliable, proven technical platform, with the flexibility to tailor the yacht’s exterior profile and interior layout to their preferences.
The project continues Royal Huisman’s focus on large-scale sailing R&D, following the debut of the 50-metre AERA concept at the Monaco Yacht Show this year. Both designs focus on automation, simplified handling and lower energy consumption as core elements of the yard’s next generation sail programme.
Profile links
81.00m 12.00m 6.00m 1150
Dykstra Naval Architects
Dykstra Naval Architects
NEW: Sign up for SuperyachtNewsweek!
Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts.
Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek
Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.
Related news
Royal Huisman to trial improved wing sail and fuel cell systems
The Dutch shipyard’s new concept aims to bridge experimental clean-energy tech and real-world yacht design with a 50-metre wing-sail catamaran
Fleet
Royal Hakvoort sells its largest vessel yet for undisclosed fee
In a landmark moment for the Dutch shipyard, YN258 will be built with Sinot and Diana Yacht Design, delivery due in Sept 2029
Fleet
CHIRP Report: Working aloft – unsafe by design?
Going above and beyond the approved design can enhance certain safety features by incorporating the experiences of operators alongside the wishes of the owner
Crew
Ferretti finalises Wally deal
The Ferretti Group has sealed the deal on the remaining shares of Monaco-based yacht builder Wally Yachts, completing its full acquisition of the brand
Business
Sunseeker jobs at risk following Trump’s tariffs
The Poole-based yacht builder could lose hundreds of its workforce amid ongoing challenging market conditions and US export issues
Business
The future of interior subcontractors – what needs to change?
If you’re a shipyard exec, new-build or refit lead, designer, project manager or an owner’s representative – we want to hear from you
Fleet
Related news
CHIRP Report: Working aloft – unsafe by design?
3 months ago
Ferretti finalises Wally deal
3 months ago
Sunseeker jobs at risk following Trump’s tariffs
3 months ago
NEW: Sign up for
SuperyachtNewsweek!
Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts.
Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek