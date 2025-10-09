Royal Huisman to build new 81 metre sailing series Sea Eagle II’s platform is serving as the blueprint for a new series offering full custom design and a faster, three-year delivery window…

Dutch sailing stalwart Royal Huisman has unveiled Trident 810, an 81 metre sailing yacht series developed from the architecture of its existing flybridge schooner platform.

Designed in collaboration with Dykstra Naval Architects and Mark Whiteley Design, the concept aims to combine the performance of the yard’s large sailing yachts with the build efficiency of a semi-custom platform.

Royal Huisman describes the project as “the next step in the pursuit of the perfect custom XXL true-sailing superyacht.” According to Royal Huisman, Trident 810 builds on a “proven architecture”, referring to the 2020 delivery of the first 81-metre flybridge schooner, Sea Eagle II, and a sistership now under construction at the yard’s Vollenhove facilities.

This heritage and extensive expertise allow the new platform to offer a significantly shorter lead time, reportedly estimated at around three years, while retaining full customisation options in layout and styling.

By leveraging the existing engineering foundation, Royal Huisman says the design offers owners a reliable, proven technical platform, with the flexibility to tailor the yacht’s exterior profile and interior layout to their preferences.

The project continues Royal Huisman’s focus on large-scale sailing R&D, following the debut of the 50-metre AERA concept at the Monaco Yacht Show this year. Both designs focus on automation, simplified handling and lower energy consumption as core elements of the yard’s next generation sail programme.

