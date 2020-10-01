In a perfect combination of craftsmanship, innovation, experience and passion, Sanlorenzo continues its unstoppable progress by demonstrating, once again, that nautical design is creative, exciting and versatile. This is the idea behind the new Sanlorenzo 44Alloy superyacht: a 44.5m fast-displacement model, built entirely in aluminium, which takes the concept of liveability to new heights.

The 44Alloy is packed with innovations. Firstly, the owner’s cabin is conceived as a private apartment of 147sqm. Divided into three levels, with indoor and outdoor zones, the layout has never been seen before on a superyacht of this size. The unique interior layout continues to offer surprising spaces for the owner and guests, such as the large beach club that opens on three sides, providing direct connection to the sea, while the sun deck, with its open area, allows for many different uses.

The new 44Alloy is a truly conceptual update of the 40Alloy – Sanlorenzo’s 40m aluminium model and a prize-winning icon thanks to the countless innovations it introduced at the time of its debut in 2007. The folding terraces of the owner’s zone, the gullwing hatches at the bridge and its remarkable performance led to extraordinary commercial success with the sale of as many as ten units.

The 44Alloy is a completely new concept and project developed by the Sanlorenzo team, relying on the creativity of the studio Zuccon International Project, with the personal contribution of Bernardo Zuccon for the design of the external lines and the creation of a layout concept never seen before.

The interior design of the 44Alloy has been formulated in the first unit under construction by Zuccon International Project, with the refined taste and delicate choices of Martina Zuccon. The second hull has interiors by the Florence-based architect Michele Bonan, while the third unit will bear the signature of the French architecture firm Liaigre, reflecting the flexibility, eclecticism and internationalism of the Sanlorenzo shipyard.

