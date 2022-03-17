Royal Huisman to build world's largest sloop The 85m, Project 410, is starting preparations for its construction…

As an experienced owner, the client sought to create a project that would be head-turning, arresting and iconic. And yet … it should provide all the safety features, comforts, and luxury of a superyacht.

Frers Design and Wetzels Brown teamed up to present the concept that was selected by the owner to meet this brief. Mani Frers created a sloop with a combination of naval architecture, clever use of space and structures and exterior design, with Gill Brown’s interiors. After a year of development, the designs are finalised and the preparations for the construction process begin.

Project 410 will be a sailor’s yacht, ready to sail in a matter of minutes and capable of sailing very fast, in comfort, to make the most of the long waterline. This is an eco-friendly project too, aiming for structural recyclability and incorporating green energy, quiet operation, and silent mode sailing. Wherever possible, the yacht should employ recycled materials or simple, low-impact materials. Wherever the technology permits – or can be adapted to permit – RH410 will be future-proofed.

The sustainability objective will be met in a variety of ways. The technology Royal Huisman will use on Project 410 qualifies for the new Lloyd’s “Hybrid Power” certificate as the yacht will be capable of regenerating energy during sailing. A 2-megawatt battery bank facilitates silent and fumeless propulsion and ensures comfort with maximum redundancy and sustainability.

The board system set-up to deliver the above may be considered a challenge by some in the superyacht sector, but Royal Huisman has proven and evolved these systems for over 14 years since its launch of sailing yacht Ethereal in 2008, the world’s first hybrid superyacht.

In summary, it is a sailing yacht that is a lighter alternative to large motor yachts - greener, and faster, even at low wind speeds. At 85m / 280ft, it will also be the world’s largest sloop. The carbon mast, boom and integrated sailing system will be designed and produced by Royal Huisman’s sister company, Rondal. Project 410 will be constructed in aluminium at Royal Huisman’s newbuild facilities in Vollenhove.

Royal Huisman CCO Peter Naeyé concludes: “It is an extraordinary honour to be entrusted with a project of such scale, ambition, and technical sophistication. This unique Project 410 perfectly reflects ‘who we are and what we do’ at Royal Huisman. A true performance superyacht with supersized dimensions, and full of technical innovations. This project is already iconic in every aspect and will be built by the finest craftsmen in the world in full collaboration with her talented designers. We're all going to enjoy the realisation of bespoke excellence embraced with ’New World’ technology.”

As shown in the above graph, Project 410 is one of five superyacht currently being built by Royal Huisman and at 85m will be the longest yacht the shipyard has built since 90m Athena's delivery in 2004.

