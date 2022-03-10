ISA Yachts Project Amarcord in build The 80m project's construction has officially begun…

ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, announces that the design of a new 80-metre yacht, Project Amarcord, is on the Nuvolari Lenard drawing board.

The ISA Yachts shipyard has confirmed the beginning of a new 80-metre speculative construction to guarantee delivery in 2025 to its prospective owner.

Project Amarcord, 80 metres, is the outcome of the highly detailed engineering exploiting the know-how and heritage acquired by Palumbo in over 50 years of experience.

Nuvolari Lenard’s task is to dress this superyacht with an exterior style properly capturing the essence of ISA Yachts.

“We are confident that Nuvolari Lenard can best interpret such a beloved brand as ISA Yachts, starting from our 80 metre already under construction. This will be an opportunity to work with them on other interesting innovations in the stylistic field", comments Giuseppe Palumbo, Sole Director of Palumbo Superyachts.

“We are designing a yacht that conceptually and stylistically connects with the many others built by ISA Yachts so far. It is not an easy task, considering that ISA boats have always had a strong personality and the ultimate goal is to further strengthen it by ‘dressing’ it with an innovative, recognisable and unique style", comments Eng. Carlo Nuvolari.

The above graph highlights ISA Yacht's deliveries since 2017 and their average LOA(m). In the five years between 2017-2021 ISA Yachts have on average made one delivery every year, with the projected order book for 2022 set to continue this steady output.

