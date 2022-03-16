Rio Undergoes First Sea Trial The 62m CRN superyacht successfully completes first trial on the open sea…

Following its launch in January 2022, Rio has passed its first set of sea trials. The 62m motor yacht set out from the Ancoca Superyacht Yard for a series of trials and functional tests. These initial inspections, performed by CRN’s team of specialised engineers and technicians in cooperation with external specialists, verified the yacht’s standards of excellence, design, build quality, and levels of performance and comfort.

Rio was designed and built by CRN in close collaboration with design and architecture studio Omega Architects, who created the exterior concept, and designers Pulina Exclusive Interiors for the styling inside. TWW Yachts is representing the Buyer, with TWW Yacht Management providing integral technical consultancy, survey, and project management supervision throughout the final stages of the construction process.

With a gross tonnage of 1,218 and an 11.2m beam, Rio ranges over four deck and can accommodate 12 guests in six cabins, including the owner’s suite and two VIP. The yacht is fitted with two Caterpillar 3512C engines and offers a top speed of 15 knots, with a cruising speed of 12 knots.

As shown in the above graph, Rio is one of three CRN superyachts scheduled for delivery in 2022, with a combined total LOA of 194m. If all deliveries are made it will match CRN’s ten-year high of three deliveries in 2013.

Fleet data is one of the foundational pillars of The Superyacht Agency's intelligence, analysis and consultancy offerings. To find out more about The Superyacht Agency's various offerings, click here.

Profile links

Omega Architects Yacht Design

CRN Yacht

TWW Yachts

Pulina Exclusive Interiors

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.