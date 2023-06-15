Rossinavi launches exploration yacht Akula Rossinavi enters expedition yacht market with launch of Akula…

Italian shipyard Rossinavi has launched its first expedition yacht, M/Y Akula, from its Pisa facilities. With an LOA of 59.4m, a 11.3m beam and 3.45m draught, the exterior design is by Gian Paolo Nari and the interior design by Ancona-based studio FM Architettura.

The owner was actively involved in the entire concept and development process in order for the yacht to support marine research activities and philanthropic projects, with a large open area capable of stowing a variety of accessories, including two custom nine-metre-long tenders and various diving equipment. In addition, there is the possibility of loading two standard 20-foot containers on board as scientific laboratories.

Key custom solutions include the forward manoeuvering station being moved below deck, leaving the entire overdeck completely free as an open observation deck; in addition, the sundeck is configured as a technical area, where the emergency generator is located.

Fitted with diesel-electric propulsion and dynamic positioning, this 1,215gt Ice Class yacht has been built for navigating long distances with optimised fuel consumption and a low environmental impact. “In order to fulfil the owner’s brief, great importance has been given to efficiency and ocean-going capabilities,” said Andrea Carlevaris, founder and CEO of ACP Surveyors.

