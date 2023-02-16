Pershing launches first GTX116 model The first Pershing GTX116 offers a sporty design with open-air spaces that provide direct contact with the water…

Pershing, an Italian yacht builder and member of the Ferretti Group, has launched its latest model, the Pershing GTX116. Designed for the US market, this Sport Utility Yacht (SUY) features a streamlined profile and is the result of collaboration between the Ferretti Group's Strategic Product Committee, the design firm headed by Fulvio De Simoni, and the Group's Engineering Department.

The first Pershing GTX116 offers a sporty design with comfortable open-air spaces that provide direct contact with the water. The yacht features a new shade of grey paint and a special shade of blue for the deckhouse, while the interior is flooded with natural light thanks to generous glazed surfaces.

The 35-meter-long hull and 7.7-meter beam offer 150 square meters of outdoor areas seamlessly connected to the water, including a garage for tenders, a jet ski, and other water toys. The beach club, protected by an electro-hydraulic taffrail, opens up to connect the beach area with the swim platform, creating a large space at the water's edge.

The Pershing GTX116 is equipped with a triple water jet propulsion system, which can be paired with three MAN V12 2000 engines, each rated at 2,000 mph (optional) for a top speed of 35.5 knots and a cruising speed of 29.5 knots. The standard engines are three MAN V12 1800 units rated at 1,800 mph.

The first Pershing GTX116, named Caffeine by its American owner, features a sunroof on the upper deck, a large Jacuzzi, plenty of space for the crew, and a large garage for tenders. The Pershing GTX116 is a stylish and luxurious addition to the brand's range of yachts, setting a new standard for yacht design and construction.

Profile links

Pershing SpA (Ferretti Group)

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.