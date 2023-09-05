CRN unveils 70m Project Thunderball New details on the 70-metre steel and aluminium custom motoryacht currently under construction at the Ancona yard…

Project Thunderball from CRN is a 5-deck motoryacht with a beam of 11 meters and a gross tonnage of 1,100, accommodating up to 12 guests and 15 crew members. From a distance, the hull lines resemble those of Jeff Bezos's new sailing yacht Koru. The reality is quite different, although the connection to sailing remains.

With a traditional elongated bow, a low profile, and sleek lines reminiscent of a sailboat, featuring curved bilges and a smooth surface. The entire design has been carefully crafted for highly efficient cruising and comfortable manoeuvring. The owner is a passionate sailor, so a smaller sailboat will also be delivered to accompany the mother yacht. The superyacht will cruise in the Mediterranean and between Florida and the Bahamas, serving as a base for diving, sailing, and spearfishing.

Y.CO completed the sale more than a year ago, in August 2022, and acting as the Owner’s representative and project management team, supporting the Owner through the construction stage to the technical checks, inspection and acceptance as well as with the project management, the on-site supervision and coordinating the external contractors.

Besides the 70-metre M/Y 145 CRN, Ferretti Group’s multi-brand Superyacht Yard in Ancona is also currently constructing another three full-custom CRN yachts, namely the 72-metre CRN M/Y 139, the 67-metre CRN M/Y 143 and the 85-metre CRN M/Y 144.

It is also building the first all-aluminium Custom Line Navetta 50, the all-aluminium Pershing 140#04, plus the all-aluminium Riva Superyacht Division 54-metre. The entire Custom Line fibreglass range is built there, with 27 yachts now under construction in the sheds and at the quays for finishing, testing and delivery to their respective owners and their project teams.

Profile links

CRN Yacht

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.