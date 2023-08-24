Moonflower 72 on schedule
Wider Yachts has joined the hull and superstructure of its 72m custom project this week, keeping it on track for delivery in 2025…
The hot works are now complete on Wider Yacht’s Moonflower 72 as its steel and aluminium hull was joined at Wider's shipyard in Porto Marghera, Venice. The 72m yacht is the Italian shipbuilder's latest custom project, designed in collaboration with Nauta Design.
Officially signed in January 2022, Moonflower 72 is the shipyard's first full-custom new-build project since Marcello Maggi's holding company, W-Fin Sarl, bought Wider in 2019.
“The construction of Moonflower 72 is well underway at our Superyacht Hub dedicated exclusively to full-custom projects,” says Maggi. “We specifically chose Venice due to its strategic position and the professionalism of the various workers involved. In addition, the harmony between Wider and Nauta Design means that the work is continuing in full compliance with the production plan.”
Moonflower 72 will feature Wider’s latest generation hybrid propulsion system, comprising two variable-speed generators supplied by MAN Energy Solutions combined with a sodium nickel battery bank from FZSoNick. This will cut its carbon emissions by around 20% compared to vessels of a similar size, says Maggi.
Its endothermic engines are HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) and methanol ready, as well as recycling the heat generated from the electric propulsion system for all hot-water on board. Mario Pedol, co-founder of Milan-based Nauta Design, says this is a big step towards the shipyard’s goal of creating yachts with zero carbon emissions.
“Moonflower’s design is modern yet timeless and based on the balanced combination of style and comfort with pure, elegant lines and a harmonious connection between exterior and interior,” adds Pedol. “We are happy and proud to contribute with Wider to this amazing superyacht which we are very much looking forward to seeing in the water.”
Profile links
72.00m
Nauta Design
