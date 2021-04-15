Heesen has announced the sale of Project Altea, YN 19550, the second yacht to be built on the Nova Plus design and engineering platform. The all-aluminium 50m Altea is just under 500gt and started at Heesen as a speculative build.

The project's contemporary exterior design by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects caught her owners' attention, with its long waterline, vast outdoor spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows and a purposeful profile characterised by chunky spray rails and an almost vertical bow.

Altea’s top speed of 19.5 knots and cruising range of 3,750nm at 12 knots are made possible by two 1,080kW (1,448hp) MTU 12V 2000 M72 engines. A draft of just 2.15m makes the yacht ideal for enjoying the Bahamas' shallow anchorages and the crystal clear seas around Sardinia.

Six staterooms can accommodate twelve guests, while five cabins are provided for the yacht’s nine-strong crew. Cristiano Gatto is working with the owners and their team to fine-tune the yacht’s warm and tranquil interior design.

The yacht will be primarily used by the owners’ family, but will also be available for charter by selected clients. During the purchase process, the owners were represented by Franco Ambrosi of Zarpo Yachts, and, after delivery, Project Altea will join the Zarpo Yachts and Tony Lovec Yacht Management fleet.

Altea's experienced Italian captain, Antonio Gerini, will supervise the yacht's completion and take the owners to explore the Mediterranean this summer and the Bahamas next winter. Captain Gerini has a long history with Heesen, having previously supervised new builds and captained other yachts in the fleet.

Project Altea will soon leave her dock and will remain in Heesen’s harbour for commissioning before going to the North sea for intensive testing. Delivery will be in time for the summer season.

