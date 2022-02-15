Damen Yachting introduces the new YS 53 The 53m Yacht Support vessel is currently in-build following a 2-year design and development phase…

Damen Yachting has today announced details of a new design from its Yacht Support range – the YS 53 Series. Scheduled for a 2023 delivery, construction has begun at their Antalya facility, with a team of in-house naval architects designing a completely new hull in collaboration with the Damen Research Laboratory in the Netherlands.

Measuring 53.25-metres in length and under 500 gross tonnage, she can accommodate up to 12 guests and 16 staff, plus the captain and crew members. Two Rolls Royce MTU engines will provide up to 6,000 horsepower, and the vessel will be fully IMO Tier III compliant, reducing harmful emissions by 70% for full range operations.

“Over the last decade we’ve helped Owners to realise an amazing variety of very challenging dreams,” explains Rob Luijendijk, the Director of Sales and Product Management at Damen. “Each dream requires an innovative solution for something that has never been done before. So we have a very experienced team and a deep understanding of how to support our clients. We realised that our new series needed to be both highly flexible and customisable, but also designed from scratch for the yachting market. That’s how the YS 53 began.”





“The YS 53 exterior design starts with a familiar functionality, but there is more than meets the eye,” says Wouter Kleijpoel, the Design Manager who led the team of Damen Yachting designers who created the concept. “It’s playful, muscular and emboldening, you believe anything is possible. I think it’s an exciting design.”

YS 53 replaces the original Yacht Support YS 5009, first delivered in 2009, and is based on workboat platforms from Damen’s commercial division. Having now sold almost 20 Yacht Support vessels, this represents a busy period for the group, with a further 13 vessels expected to be delivered between now and the end of 2025.

Expect more updates from Damen regarding the YS 53 in the coming months.

