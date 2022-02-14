Amels 242 Avanti Sets Sail The Amels 242 Avanti has departed the Damen Yachting Vlissingen City shipyard in the Netherlands…

The Amels 242 Avanti has departed the Damen Yachting Vlissingen City shipyard in the Netherlands.

The departure of Avanti, built at Damen Yachting under the project name Shadow, comes just one year after the sale of this Amels 242 was announced. Moran Yacht & Ship represented the owner for the purchase and completion of this project.

“We would like to congratulate the Damen Yachting shipyard, project managers, support staff, and skilled craftsmen and workers at the shipyard for their dedication and support throughout this project. We would also like to thank the owner for the trust they put in our team to complete this incredible project and the Captain and crew for their hard work and tireless effort. It was a pleasure to once again work with the team at Damen Yachting on the construction of Avanti and we look forward to many more successful deliveries with the yard in the future." Sean Moran.

Avanti stems from the successful Amels 242 Limited Editions range. She is the 6th yacht to be delivered from this design and the 1st IMO Tier III compliant Amels 242. Her Tim Heywood exterior design has been finished with an ice blue hull and matterhorn white superstructure. Avanti features custom interiors by Winch Design. As with all Amels Limited Editions, Avanti benefits from the proven naval architecture by Damen Yachting.

With a gross tonnage of 1,790, Avanti accommodates 12 guests in 6 cabins with 19 crew. The yacht’s garage holds three tenders, as well as two wave runners and a professional diving equipment set-up.

“We would like to thank the crew and the owner’s team for their outstanding cooperation during what has been a challenging pandemic build period. It is always a very proud moment for everyone at Damen Yachting when one of our yachts sets sail on their maiden voyage and we wish the owner and crew of Avanti all the very best for the exciting adventures which lie ahead.” Damen Yachting Commercial executive Jan van Hogerwou.

The above graph highlights Damen Yachting's deliveries since 2015 and their average LOA(m). In the seven years between 2015-2021 Damen Yachting have on average made five deliveries every year, with the projected order book for 2022 set to surpass this average.

Fleet data is one of the foundational pillars of The Superyacht Agency's intelligence, analysis and consultancy offerings. To find out more about The Superyacht Agency's various offerings, click here.

Profile links

Moran Yacht & Ship Inc

Winch Design

Tim Heywood Designs Ltd

Amels B.V.

Damen Shipyard Group

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.