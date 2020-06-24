Fincantieri Group was one of the first Italian yards to agree to suspend its production activities at its Italian sites - as early as March 16th – and extended the option of ‘smart-working’ to all employees for whom it would work.

During this period of working remotely, a number of training initiatives took place to support and encourage Fincantieri’s employees. The Italian shipbuilding group launched a month-long online English course for all employees through the interactive platform of Education First (EF), which has been the company’s language training partner for several years. ’The course provides access to over 2,000 hours of general English, business skills and industry-specific training content,’ noted a Fincantieri representative.

The group also organised a cycle of three webinars in collaboration with the MIP - Graduate School of Business, on the theme ‘Working remotely in the time of COVID-19’ addressed to all managers. The aim of the webinars was to speed up the response and adaptability to change, encourage the development of a new style of leadership in order to be effective and efficient in remote work, and consider the new challenges that may arise in preparation for a return to normal life.

Fincantieri has also since taken out insurance cover specifically designed for the COVID-19 health emergency which is available to all employees and those of the allied companies in the industry (which have joined on a voluntary basis). ‘It provides both compensation for hospitalisation and convalescence, and post-hospital care services, in order to facilitate the road to recovery and management of the main aspects of family life, continued the representative.

In addition to this, Fincantieri decided to contribute to the management of the emergency with a donation in favour of the Civil Protection and healthcare facilities in the six regions where its production plants are located – a welcome donation for a part of the world which suffered greatly early on in the pandemic.

"The challenge ahead of us is very tough, but we have emerged stronger from all the other crises we have faced, and this time, despite the most serious emergency since the second post-war period, we will do the same again,” commented Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri Group.

Having now re-opened its yards, Fincantieri has been implementing a gradual recovery plan, which identifies ways to reduce attendance through differentiated entrances, shifts, flexible working hours and continued smart-working.

In order to reduce the risks of contagion, employees undergo a temperature screening when entering the sites, there is a mandatory use of surgical masks for all the people entering into, and operating in any production site, and there is an instalment of special disinfectant dispensers and more frequent sanitation measures in common areas.

There is already a ‘new normal’ emerging from Fincantieri Yachts, the Fincantieri Group business unit devoted to superyachts, and this has been revealed through the latest concept, 70m M/Y ‘Blanche’...

There is already a ‘new normal’ emerging from Fincantieri Yachts, the Fincantieri Group business unit devoted to superyachts, and this has been revealed through the latest concept, 70m M/Y ‘Blanche’.

According to Fincantieri Yachts, the aim of the project was to dismiss any unnecessary complexity and visual obstructions and to maximise space on board, in order to build a scenic backdrop for the serenity and wellbeing of passengers.

The concept has been developed by Fincantieri Yachts in partnership with Italian designer, Gabriele Teruzzi’s studio. The combination of the experience of the historic shipbuilder with a younger designer has facilitated the reshaping of the lines of the exterior profile. Both the master suite and terrace total 190 square metres, surrounded by full-height windows and sliding glazed enclosures, and the wellness area covers a significant mass of 126 square metres.

Since 2005, when the company entered yachting, it has delivered 134m ’Serene’ (2011) and 140m ‘Ocean Victory‘ (2014), which remain among the longest yachts ever built. However, this 70m concept ‘Blanche’ could signal a new era of opportunity for the Italian superyacht builder.

Profile links

Fincantieri Yachts

During the COVID-19 Crisis as a good will gesture, while many people are at home, in port, on board or working remotely, we are allowing our loyal and expert audience, complete and complimentary access to our SuperyachtNews Premium Content and unlimited access to our digital library of The Superyacht Report - issues 175-200. Click here to sign up now.