Damen Yachting will host a three-day event for clients at its yard in the south of the Netherlands from 17-19 September. At Amels and Damen Yachting Private View 2020, the yard expects to showcase around 10 yachts from their portfolio of Amels superyachts, SeaXplorers and Yacht Supports. Headlining the event is La Datcha, the new 77m SeaXplorer, which still has charter availability for her 2021 worldwide itinerary.

“It’s great to see how clients have embraced virtual technology during the last few months, but in our business nothing can replace the opportunity to step on board a selection of beautifully presented showcase yachts,” comments Rose Damen, managing director of Damen Yachting. “We’re delighted to offer charter and new build clients the first chance to join us on board our yachts again since this all began. And by hosting them at our yard, we can ensure maximum comfort, safety and privacy with a very limited number of VIP guests invited.”

The team at Damen Yachting has developed the event so clients can tour its range of yachts without safety the concerns that have resulted in the cancellation of boat shows, including this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. On 26 June, following a series of withdrawals on the part of a number of major industry stakeholders, it was announced that the 30th anniversary Monaco Yacht Show event would be cancelled until 2021.

At the time of the announcement, Charlie McCurdy, chief executive of Informa Markets commented: “Like many other industries, the international superyachting community has experienced significant disruption in 2020. As we move to the other side of COVID-19, we are remaining agile in how we are supporting partners and customers, flexing out events calendar, adapting products and providing digital alternatives where beneficial to best meet the needs of international communities through this difficult period…The Monaco Yacht Show is now set to return in style in September 2021…”

Amels and Damen Yachting Private View 2020 is by invitation only and there is no general admission to the yard.

“This is something we’ve never done before. Together with the yacht crews at our yard, my family and our team are looking forward to welcoming our guests for a very special private visit to the yachts in top presentation with full luxury service,” continues Damen. “We have a helicopter landing area on site so our guests and their families can enjoy the experience securely and privately – almost like having a whole boatshow just for themselves. And at the same time, we have boats in production right next door for fast delivery in 2021 so it makes the whole decision-making process very transparent for our clients. We’re also missing the boatshow buzz, so we’re very excited about making this happen in September.”

The Private View line up that has been confirmed to date is as follows:

La Datcha – A world exclusive charter preview of the first SeaXplorer to ever be on show. At 77m she will be the largest yacht showcasing at the event.

Amels 242 – A 74m private Amels Limited Editions superyacht The yard also has a new Amels 242 under construction for a 2021 delivery.

Blue Ocean – A 55m Yacht Support that is currently under construction at the Damen yard in Antalya. She will be heading straight to Vlissingen after completion.

