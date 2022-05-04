Oceanco: Paving the way for green yachting An exploration of how Oceanco has pioneered ‘green’ technology in the industry, and what’s to come from the shipyard…

An undisputed market leader, Oceanco has advanced yachting technology and pioneered avant-garde design since its inception in the late 1980s. Just a few months ago, the shipyard launched its latest eco-conscious yacht, 109m Y720. Although the construction of Y720 began at the shipyard’s facility in Zwijndrecht, her final outfitting took place at Alblasserdam, where the facilities are designed and constructed to have minimum impact on the environment. In fact, Oceanco has pledged to decrease its environmental impact by over half by 2030 and aims for 100% of its electricity to be provided by renewable sources within the same time period.

Oceanco has been vocal about its upgrades to its various locations. The Alblasserdam headquarters and outfitting facility are focused on installing renewable energy systems on board yachts to decrease our industry’s dependency on fossil fuels. It boasts a new heat pump system that stretches 200m below the surface and halves the shipyard’s gas consumption, as well as rooftop solar panels that power the buildings. It also responsibly sources raw materials and equipment and is committed to educating owners, captains and crew post-delivery on how to operate the vessels in an environmentally friendly way.

As Y720 sets a new standard for eco-conscious vessels in 2022, Oceanco remains responsible for two other high-profile vessels that pursued revolutionary technology during the design and build stage: Black Pearl and Bravo Eugenia.

Black Pearl: Paving the way

The iconic Black Pearl was commissioned by her owner with one goal in mind: crossing the Atlantic Ocean without using any fossil fuels. The revolutionary sailing yacht features three state-of-the-art DynaRig masts as well as a hybrid propulsion system with a regenerative function able to power the entire yacht without fuel. ‘We are able to turn back the clock to a time when shipping was emission-free, except now with all the comfort and luxury provided onboard a modern superyacht,’ remarked Marcel Onkenhout, CEO of Oceanco upon her launch.

Back in 2018, I was lucky enough to spend some time on Black Pearl and can testify to the advanced nature of the technologies on board, and the commitment of the yacht’s crew and management to redefine sustainable technologies on yachts. In choosing Oceanco, the owner cemented the shipyard’s reputation as a brand that isn’t afraid to take on new challenges and explore technologies that were previously unknown to the yachting industry. The commitment of Black Pearl’s owner to energy-saving technology and the shipyard’s advanced facilities enabled this impressive vessel to be built.

Advancing the technology with Bravo Eugenia

Black Pearl’s impressive technologies blazed a path for the iconic 109m Bravo Eugenia in 2018. The first yacht that features the LIFE Design solution (created with Lateral Naval Architects), the design benefits from hydrodynamic efficiency, advanced hybrid propulsion and optimised technical space that affords 100sqm additional guest space at the waterline. Her high efficiency means that she consumes 30% less fuel compared to other yachts in her size category, and her on board waste heat recovery system redirects heat and repurposes it to warm the swimming pool.

Oceanco’s Life Cycle Support system adds yet another dimension to the shipyard’s commitment to sustainability, as well its NXT Approach. Announced in 2021, this collaborative initiative draws on a collective pool of expertise to deliver eco-optimised technology to owners. NXT Approach is further strengthened by the Oceanco Co-Maker Unlimited, a network of industry-leading individuals dedicated to elevating the conversation surrounding green technology in yachting. As Onkenhout summarises, “When owners see the Oceanco NXT endorsement on a yacht’s design, they know they can expect to enjoy a certain elevated standard of life onboard; one that is in tune with forward-thinking perspectives on sustainability and lifestyle.”

As more and more owners approach yacht design with sustainability in mind, Oceanco has proven it is equipped to build a yacht that exceeds all expectations.

