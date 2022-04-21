Amels 180 PAPA returns for refit The 55m yacht will be at Damen Yachting's Vlissingen shipyard for two months…

The Amels 180 PAPA has returned to the Damen Yachting shipyard in Vlissingen for a refit. This 55m Amels Limited Editions was originally delivered in 2019. It will be based at the yard where it was originally built for a 2-month period before it's busy Mediterranean charter season starts.

PAPA arrived at the Dutch-shipyard in the South of the Netherlands following a gruelling 8500nm voyage from Phuket having spent the last 2 years based in the South-East Asia region. Captain Olly Lewis, a repeat Amels fleet Captain, explains why making the long and difficult trip was worth it. “As far as Ocean Passages go, this was not an easy one. We experienced very challenging weather for almost all of the 8500nm it took to get here and it was certainly an eye-opener for a lot of the crew. That said, PAPA handled herself brilliantly and it was worth everything the elements threw at us to be able to bring her back to the yard where she was originally built. It’s great to be back here and working with the Amels team at the yard.”

Since delivery in 2019, PAPA has seen considerable success in the charter market through Burgess. The yacht features a signature Amels 180 enlarged Sun Deck, an onboard cinema, large jacuzzi, gym and Teppanyaki bar. PAPA’s refined Tim Heywood exterior, light grey hull and custom interiors by Laura Sessa all combined with proven ocean-going capabilities and onboard comfort, have proved popular in both the Mediterranean and Asia.

“We are all very proud to welcome PAPA back to Damen Yachting, especially knowing that she was willing to head back here all the way from Thailand. All of the preparations ahead of her arrival meant we could get started as soon as she arrived. In fact we were even already working closely with the team – both at Burgess and on board – whilst she was underway! We are delighted that another of our Amels 180 Limited Editions has found her way back to Damen Yachting!” says Refit Sales Manager Juul Back.

The above graph highlights Damen Yachting's deliveries since 2015 and their average LOA(m). In the seven years between 2015-2021 Damen Yachting have on average made five deliveries per year. So far in 2022, they have already delivered one yacht and launched two. They are projected to make seven deliveries by the end of the year which is above their year-on-year average.

