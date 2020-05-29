Ferretti Group has announced a $15 million investment to purchase a service shipyard in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in order to increase the strategic presence of Ferretti Group America.

The facility covers an area of approximately 4,000 square meters and includes five docks and a combination of indoor and open-air spaces where, thanks to the adjoining marina, service, refits and deliveries are carried out for U.S. customers, who widely consider Fort Lauderdale to be the US’s main hub for the maintenance of superyachts.

The area, located within the Lauderdale Marine Center, also includes a warehouse for the storage of materials and spare parts. Thanks to have over $1.2 million of stock, the Ferretti Group is capable of increasing efficiency of spare parts deliveries and services arriving from its Italian shipyards.

"We are very proud to present the new investment plan in the US, a fast-growing market that gave us great satisfaction last year" commented Alberto Galassi, CEO of the Ferretti Group. "The orders for 2020 confirm this trend, certifying the love that our US customers have for the Group's brands. The decision to further increase our refit and post-sales services for our customers is the cornerstone of this investment and demonstrates Ferretti Group's dynamism and desire to consolidate its presence in the USA, making Fort Lauderdale our armament hub in the American continent"

According to The Superyacht Agency, since 2010 Ferretti Group, which accounts for eight yachting brands, has delivered an average of 11.9 30m-plus superyacht projects annually, having its most prolific year to date in 2019 when it delivered 17 projects across its various brands. The group was due to go one better than its record year with 18 deliveries scheduled for 2020, which would have seen the group enjoy by far its most prolific three years to date between 2018-2020. However, it is as yet unclear the extent to which Ferretti Group’s delivery schedules will have be impacted by COVID-19.

That being said, Ferretti Group announced on 30 April that production had begun again across its shipyards in Ancona, Mondolfo, Cattolica, Forlì, La Spezia and Sarnico, with the Group operating under a variety of new regulations and protocols. With five projects already launched in 2020, Ferretti Group has started the year strongly all things considered.

