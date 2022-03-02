Nobiskrug re-signs contract for 77m Black Shark The positive growth at the Rendsbrug Shipyard continues after the 2021 takeover…

Nobiskrug and the owner sign the contract for the continued work on M/Y Black Shark, formally known as project 793. This marks the third order since the economic restart at the Rendsbrug shipyard, with the takeover by the Tennor Group in 2021. As well as the new build developments, Nobiskruig also received a high profile refit contract for a 120m motor yacht in late 2021.

As can be seen from the below graph supplied by The Superyacht Agency, the future looks bright at Nobiskruig, with significant large yacht deliveries in the order book, after a more challenging end to the 2010s.

“In intensive negotiations, we prevailed against strong competitors and proved that we are the best partner for our customers. The fact that we were able to renew the contract for the construction of this outstanding ship makes me very proud on behalf of the employees of the shipyard,” says Philipp Maracke, Managing Director of Nobiskrug. The construction of the superyacht will be completed at the shipyard in Rendsburg.

Due to be handed over in the summer of 2023, M/Y Black Shark is currently in Nubiskrug’s 160m air-conditioned dry dock. According to a statement to the media, it is here that Black Shark will undergo the remaining exterior and interior outfitting. At the same time, the filling and fairing work on the hull will be completed, before the final matt black paint and windows and doors are installed.

The 77m hull supports five decks and features a reverse bow, as well as a mast designed to resemble a shark's fin. According to Nobiskrug, the matt paint is also designed to recall the texture of a shark’s skin. The exterior was designed by Winch Design in London, with the interior design by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, in the Netherlands. According to Nobiskrug, M/Y Black Shark is being built in compliance with IMO Tier 3 regulations, as well as The Red Ensign Group Yacht Code.

