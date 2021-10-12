Nobiskrug receives refit order for 120m superyacht First large contract signed since Lars Windhorst's takeover…

With one of the largest yachts in the world, the newly positioned Nobiskrug has landed an outstanding initial order. Only eight weeks after Lars Windhorst, founder and owner of the Tennor Group, took over the renowned shipbuilding company in Rendsburg, the first large contract has now been signed.

Nobiskrug will carry out comprehensive refit works on a more than 120-metre, high volume superyacht, extending across all disciplines of shipbuilding. In parallel, the yard specialists will perform equally demanding repair works onboard the vessel. Within the scope of the contract, both engineering and construction capacities at the Rendsburg facilities will be utilised. The work, scheduled to take several months, will be carried out in a temperature controlled dry dock. The vessel owner wishes to remain unnamed.

"Following trustful and productive negotiations, we have managed to successfully re-position Nobiskrug on the market in a very short period of time. The customers appreciate our collaborative approach matched with our longstanding high-quality performance. We will continue to work reliably and professionally on all the shipbuilding projects handed over to us in the future," says Nobiskrug CEO Philipp Maracke.

