New build 72m Feadship for sale Scheduled for delivery in May 2025, motor yacht Shakura is available directly through the shipyard …

Feadship prepares to deliver the 72m Sakura in May 2025, with the vessel also for sale directly through the yard. After a period of high delivery numbers and reported full order books stretching into the later part of the decade, the chance to purchase a new Feadship in this size bracket by 2025 is intriguing.

Studio De Voogt is responsible for Sakura's exterior styling, featuring a balanced profile from the extended sundeck forward to the 7-metre swimming pool aft. Italian studio FM Architettura d'Interni was responsible for the interior design, adopting a blend of Scandinavian and Japanese influences.

"Sakura captures the intimacy of a 72m yacht with the spaciousness of a much larger yacht,” says Maarten Janssen, Feadship’s Sales Director.

The guest accommodation comprises four guest staterooms and two VIP staterooms, all on the main deck to maximize the view through the larger windows. The two forward VIP suites can be merged into a single full-beam suite, providing versatility for yacht chartering.

Sakura’s wellness space, situated in the stern, can be transformed into a gym, steam room, or massage room as per the owner's preference. Lower deck areas are devoted to crew quarters, hotel services, and the diesel-electric engine.

Sakura features a diesel-electric propulsion system, IMO-Tier III compliant generators, and electric thrusters. These elements are designed to reduce fuel consumption and engine noise while allowing for the future integration of alternative energy sources.

Technical specifications: Steel hull and aluminium superstructure, LOA 71.76m, beam 12.40m, draught 3.45m, fuel capacity 130,000 litres, freshwater capacity 30,000 litres, max speed 14.5 knots, cruising speed 12 knots, range 4,500 NM.

Sakura offers accommodation for an owner, twelve guests, and eighteen crew members and is available for sale directly through the shipyard.









Profile links

Feadship

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.