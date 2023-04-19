What do you think about Feadship? Both a prominent builder and dynamic brand, this is the market's chance to provide direct feedback and help guide the next evolution of Feadship…

The Superyacht Agency is conducting a candid and strategic intelligence project, in collaboration with Feadship, to explore the perception of key decision-makers across the yachting industry, to better understand the sentiment and values attached to the Feadship brand and how the industry believes it will evolve in the future.

We are looking for a complete range of feedback from both individuals with direct experience and those who hold their own perceptions. Whether you have first-hand experience working with a Feadship build or not, there are likely to be certain views that you hold about the industry's prominent superyacht builder.

The Superyacht Agency wants to hear these views and is asking the superyacht industry to share its candid opinions anonymously via an online survey in order to establish the market’s perception of the brand.

On behalf of Feadship, The Superyacht Agency would like to engage with brokers, captains, senior crew, designers and naval architects, family offices, owners, owners’ representatives, yacht and fleet managers, project managers and consultants. Please note, all insight shared is completely anonymous. Please see the survey below and via the following link.

Image credit: Feadship

