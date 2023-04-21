Feadship unveils Project 710 The 84m promises to show off a range of Feadship's current innovations in efficient design and sustainable technology…

Project 710 has left the Feadship yard in Aalsmeer for final outfitting in advance of sea trials. A motoryacht that Feadship calls 'one of the most technically advanced and dynamically designed of recent years', the first images and technical details have been released to the media.

According to Feadship, Project 710 has been optimized for cruising speed rather than top speed, which, in combination with weight control and advancements in electric propulsion, significantly reduces its carbon footprint. The superyacht runs on HVO, a second-generation biodiesel, cutting CO2 emissions by approximately 90% during sea trials and delivery.

Another feature of Project 710 is its implementation of Feadship's Advanced Electrical Drive (FAED) program. This diesel-electric hybrid power system allows the yacht to operate without drive shafts or rudders. Instead, electric drive and steering are achieved through a pair of electric Veth contra-rotating thrusters.

Feadship and Veth have collaborated on computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis to optimize the drive legs and propellers' shapes for maximum efficiency and minimal vibration.

Project 710's electrical storage capacity is 4.5 times greater than Feadship's first hybrid yacht, Savannah. This increased capacity enables the vessel to power its luxury amenities more sustainably.

To further enhance the energy efficiency, the engineering team has designed a system that captures waste heat from custom variable speed generators and air conditioner chiller units. This heat is then used to supply the AC system, pool water, domestic water, and engine preheating, among other functions.

Both the exterior design and interior architecture and design are by the British firm RWD in collaboration with MONK Design. Project 710 is continuing sea trails, with delivery expected later in 2023.

