First look: Project 823 The 67m Project 823 moved outside of the construction hall at the Kaag yard for final outfitting before sea trials later in 2023…

Project 823 has been seen leaving the halls at the Kaag yard ahead of final outfitting and final sea trials later in 2023. Project 823 is designed in-house by Feadship, with hull engineering by Azure Naval Architects, and the exterior and interior design by Studio De Voogt.

“The main theme of the yacht is strength,” says Jan Schaffers, senior designer at Studio De Voogt. “The radii throughout are larger than usual to emphasise this. At the same time, we aimed to focus on the length of the yacht by creating uninterrupted lines, for instance in the widebody windows and the superstructure. Together this creates a very unique character.”

Designed and built for an experienced owner, the interior layout is from Studio De Voogtand is tailored to his family’s specific needs and provides ensuite accommodation for ten guests in three lower deck cabins, one VIP suite on the bridge deck, and a master stateroom on the main deck forward.

The radar mast was engineered to support flat panel satellite hardware for broadband internet. In order to free up space for a large wellness area and gym on the lower deck in the stern, the tenders are stowed behind the high bulwarks on the foredeck. Careful attention has been paid also to the crew quarters and service areas with additional fridge-freezer storage, a large laundry room and extra dry storage on the tank deck.

