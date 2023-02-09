M/Y Legacy V relaunched as Emerald The classic 1990 Feadship reemerges after a 16 month refit at Balk Shipyard…

Designed by De Voogt Naval Architects and delivered in 1990, the rebuilt motor yacht will now enter the charter market with TTW Yachts. Starting in October 2021, Emerald received a stern extension to take its LOA from 48.6m to 50.4m. A remodelled and modernised interior was designed by UK-based design studio, Design Unlimited, with design lead Marcus Rayner commenting:



“We are at our best when we work closely with our clients and this project was no exception. The timeless feel of the interior was created using subtle differences in tone and texture then combining rich dark timber to give a sense of quality and sophistication.”

The layout features a forward-facing master and neighbouring VIP suite, while the four remaining guest suites are situated on the lower deck. The main saloon is now an open-plan design with a lounge, dining area and connecting galley.

“This was a challenging but extremely rewarding project to turn around in the given time frame,” says Jim Boot, owner’s representative from WMCSuperyachts. “Emerald is an elegant superyacht that will cater to your every need while at sea without the need for fuss or fanfare. I am sure her grace and timeless style will last for many years to come.”



“As a historic Dutch company, we have extensive knowledge of our fellow native builders. It was because of our familiarity with Feadship yachts and our long-standing relationship with the owners that we were chosen to complete this special refit,” says Peter Lassche, refit project manager at Balk Shipyard. “The hard-working team at Balk are very proud to relaunch the new Emerald after such an intensive project was completed in a short period of time.”



Post delivery, Emerald will join the charter market under the management of TWW Yachts and premiere at the MYBA Charter Show in Barcelona from 24 April 2023.

