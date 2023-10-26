Lürssen launches Project Cali
The elusive new 82m yacht from the German shipyard has left the construction shed for the very first time…
Lürssen has successfully launched its latest 82m yacht, Project Cali. Designed in-house by Lead Exterior Designer, Jim Robert Sluijter with interior design from RWD, Project Cali will be delivered early next year.
Very little is known about this elusive project at present.
“Project Cali has a low, sleek profile and is generous with both interior and exterior space,” says Sluijter. “She is an 82-metre tri-deck that greatly emphasises outdoor conviviality.”
Since the yacht is specifically designed for a family with a passion for the outdoors, Lürssen has exploited the exterior areas of the ship to create its main features. It offers a spacious beach club on the lower deck which opens on both sides and is connected to a large swim platform.
The 30m long sun deck offers a panoramic view and features a jacuzzi, lounge area, bar and al fresco dining area.
Lürssen currently has seven yachts in build, including major projects like the 122-metre Project Jag and the 142-metre Project Alibaba.
Profile links
82.00m 2999
Lürssen
Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.
Related news
S/Y Maximus sees daylight
Vitters Shipyard's 59m performance ketch Maximus is en route to sea trials ahead of an anticipated Caribbean winter season
Fleet
First Benetti Class 44M sold
The Class line flagship has been sold in collaboration with Northrop & Johnson, with delivery planned for February 2025.
Fleet
Benetti announces sale of B.Now 72m
Sale of the first of the B.Now series designed in collaboration with RWD
Fleet
New build 72m Feadship for sale
Scheduled for delivery in May 2025, motoryacht Shakura is available directly through the shipyard
Fleet
Feadship unveils Project 710
The 84m promises to show off a range of Feadship’s current innovations in efficient design and sustainable technology
Fleet
Related news
S/Y Maximus sees daylight
4 days ago
First Benetti Class 44M sold
2 months ago
Benetti announces sale of B.Now 72m
5 months ago
New build 72m Feadship for sale
5 months ago
Feadship unveils Project 710
6 months ago