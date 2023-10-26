Lürssen launches Project Cali The elusive new 82m yacht from the German shipyard has left the construction shed for the very first time…

Lürssen has successfully launched its latest 82m yacht, Project Cali. Designed in-house by Lead Exterior Designer, Jim Robert Sluijter with interior design from RWD, Project Cali will be delivered early next year.

Very little is known about this elusive project at present.

“Project Cali has a low, sleek profile and is generous with both interior and exterior space,” says Sluijter. “She is an 82-metre tri-deck that greatly emphasises outdoor conviviality.”

Since the yacht is specifically designed for a family with a passion for the outdoors, Lürssen has exploited the exterior areas of the ship to create its main features. It offers a spacious beach club on the lower deck which opens on both sides and is connected to a large swim platform.





The 30m long sun deck offers a panoramic view and features a jacuzzi, lounge area, bar and al fresco dining area.



Lürssen currently has seven yachts in build, including major projects like the 122-metre Project Jag and the 142-metre Project Alibaba.

Profile links

Lürssen

Yacht: PROJECT CALI Builder: Launched: 0 Delivered: 2024 Status: Launched

Length: 82.00m Gross Tons: 2999

Naval Architect: Lürssen



Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.