Benetti announces the sale of the first B.Now 72m The new yacht confirms the close collaboration between Benetti and RWD…

Designed in partnership with British design studio RWD and with a length of 72m and a beam of 12.5m, B.Now 72M Oasis Deck® is the flagship of the B.Now series.

It has a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure with exterior styling is by RWD, which showcases extended windows and a general opening up of the spaces without compromising on the privacy and comfort of the owner and their guests.

“Building on the worldwide success of the B.Now Series, and strengthening RWD’s ongoing collaboration with Benetti, has led to the creation of the 72M B.Now with Oasis Deck,” says RWD team representative Andrew Collett. “This flagship of the range offers the largest and unparalleled version of Oasis Deck to date, with ultimate guest privacy connection to the environment and around the pool lifestyle, at the forefront of the design. The team at RWD looks forward to seeing the 72M afloat alongside the B.Now fleet.”

The owner’s deck dominates the yacht, and includes a suite in the bow, two bathrooms, a study and a lounge with bar counter. Above the owner’s deck is a large sun deck positioned on a terrace featuring a sun pad and a spa pool.

The main deck features a living area and seven cabins for guests, including a VIP full-beam cabin in the bow. Around the infinity pool, the aft deck features a large multifunctional area that can be transformed according to use and time of day.

The boat has a top speed of 16 knots and a range of 4,500 nautical miles at a speed of 12 knots.

The new model will be delivered to the owner in May 2027.

