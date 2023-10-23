S/Y Maximus sees daylight
Vitters Shipyard's 59m performance ketch Maximus is en route to sea trials ahead of an anticipated Caribbean winter season…
The 59m performance ketch will now be transported to the coast for launching. Germán Frers of Frers Naval Architects was responsible for the naval architecture and styling, and Spencer-Churchill Designs for the décor, while the design and build were supervised by Jon Barrett of Jon Barrett Associates.
The contemporary high-performance design by Germán Frers means Maximus’s 80t lifting keel reduces the draft from 8m for upwind performance to 5m for harbour manoeuvres. The twin carbon rudders with adaptive steering and adjustable toe provide precision finger-tip steering, under all conditions.
The Frers’ and Vitters’ offices, together with the teams at Southern Spars and Doyle Sails, worked to optimise the square topsails and performance of the yacht in a wide range of wind and weather conditions. The deck plan, the sailing hardware and systems are all laid out for both competitive racing charters and comfortable cruising charters.
When in racing mode, a removable bow sprit is deployed, jib tacks are lowered and the Vitters hydraulic system is ramped up for performance sailing. With remote control transceivers, the race trimmers can position themselves in the best positions for trimming while removing congestion near the helm.
Maximus features Vitters’ innovations such as a 700V peak shaving electrical installation for improved efficiency and reduced fuel burn, two powered sail drums in the forepeak for easy headsail stowage and Vitters’ submarine anchor system that keeps the bow and foredeck aesthetically clean as well as providing reduced weight and practical handling.
After a period of commissioning and sea trials, the yacht is scheduled to be ready for charter in the Caribbean this winter. It is certified as a commercial sailing yacht and will be active in the charter market, for both cruising and racing.
Profile links
Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.
Related news
Update: Project Zero
First images of the revolutionary fossil fuel-free 69m ketch released as it is transported for outfitting
Fleet
Oceanco delivers Seven Seas
The 109m motoryacht previously known as Project Y720 has been successfully delivered to its owner
Fleet
New build 72m Feadship for sale
Scheduled for delivery in May 2025, motoryacht Shakura is available directly through the shipyard
Fleet
Project Zero
A close-up look at Vitters’ 69m ketch and the foundation behind it, with Marnix Hoekstra, co-creative director at Vripack
Technology
44-metre new build for Vitters Shipyard
Vitters announced its new project at the recent Monaco Yacht Show
Fleet
Related news
Update: Project Zero
2 months ago
Oceanco delivers Seven Seas
4 months ago
Vitters’ Project 3093 sees daylight
4 months ago
New build 72m Feadship for sale
4 months ago
Project Zero
6 months ago
44-metre new build for Vitters Shipyard
2 years ago
Vitters delivers 50m 'Meraki'
3 years ago
Vitters Shipyard launches ‘modern-classic’ ketch
4 years ago