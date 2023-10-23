S/Y Maximus sees daylight Vitters Shipyard's 59m performance ketch Maximus is en route to sea trials ahead of an anticipated Caribbean winter season…

The 59m performance ketch will now be transported to the coast for launching. Germán Frers of Frers Naval Architects was responsible for the naval architecture and styling, and Spencer-Churchill Designs for the décor, while the design and build were supervised by Jon Barrett of Jon Barrett Associates.



The contemporary high-performance design by Germán Frers means Maximus’s 80t lifting keel reduces the draft from 8m for upwind performance to 5m for harbour manoeuvres. The twin carbon rudders with adaptive steering and adjustable toe provide precision finger-tip steering, under all conditions.



The Frers’ and Vitters’ offices, together with the teams at Southern Spars and Doyle Sails, worked to optimise the square topsails and performance of the yacht in a wide range of wind and weather conditions. The deck plan, the sailing hardware and systems are all laid out for both competitive racing charters and comfortable cruising charters.



When in racing mode, a removable bow sprit is deployed, jib tacks are lowered and the Vitters hydraulic system is ramped up for performance sailing. With remote control transceivers, the race trimmers can position themselves in the best positions for trimming while removing congestion near the helm.



Maximus features Vitters’ innovations such as a 700V peak shaving electrical installation for improved efficiency and reduced fuel burn, two powered sail drums in the forepeak for easy headsail stowage and Vitters’ submarine anchor system that keeps the bow and foredeck aesthetically clean as well as providing reduced weight and practical handling.



After a period of commissioning and sea trials, the yacht is scheduled to be ready for charter in the Caribbean this winter. It is certified as a commercial sailing yacht and will be active in the charter market, for both cruising and racing.





