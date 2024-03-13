KISMET joins the charter fleet
Having sold the previous 95-metre KISMET, Cecil-Wright has listed the owner's new 122-metre Lürssen ahead of the European charter season…
The 122-metre KISMET, formerly Project Jag, has officially joined the charter fleet, following an announcement from central broker, Cecil-Wright & Partners.
“Having sold the previous 95-metre KISMET (now renamed WHISPER) in September last year, we are delighted to be able to continue our relationship with her Owner as the Central Agent for charter for his stunning new vessel,” says company founder and CEO, Cecil-Wright.
Built by the renowned German shipyard, the 4999GT Lürssen's exterior was designed by Nuvolari Lenard and an interior design led by the client’s family in collaboration with Reymond Langton Design.
Spread across six decks, KISMET offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 8 to 9 cabins and a crew of 36. The master suite, spanning two decks, features a spacious stateroom with a skylight and fireplace. Additional amenities include a private jacuzzi, a panoramic master office, and guest cabins offering configuration flexibility.
The yacht's commitment to wellness and beauty is evident through its dedicated spa area, gym, yoga studio, and hair and beauty rooms. Entertainment options include an outdoor cinema and a Nemo cinema with an underwater viewing lounge.
The yacht offers a full suite of toys and a basketball and pickleball court on the foredeck for watersports enthusiasts, as well as a tender fleet of four tenders and a helipad accommodating an H155 helicopter.
KISMET is available for charter at a rate of €3 million per week via Cecil Wright.
Related news
Lürssen secures EU funding for hydrogen vessel
The shipyard’s Croatian engineering firm is aiming to develop a multi-million-euro sustainable, climate-neutral fuel system
Crew
Ali Baba inadvertently revealed
Lürssen has prematurely unveiled project Ali Baba following an incident that occurred at its dock in Bremen-Aumund
Crew
Damen launches two Amels
The introduction of the two new vessels marks the first time Damen Yachting has launched two yachts in one day
Fleet
Lürssen launches Project Cali
The elusive new 82m yacht from the German shipyard has left the construction shed for the very first time
Fleet
Christie Yachts secures Kismet
The British broker represented the buyer in the purchase of the 95m Lürssen for €149m
Fleet
Cecil Wright announces CA for sale of Kismet
Cecil Wright has secured the central agency for 95m Lürssen build Kismet
Fleet
