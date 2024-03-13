 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - KISMET joins the charter fleet

By SuperyachtNews

Having sold the previous 95-metre KISMET, Cecil-Wright has listed the owner's new 122-metre Lürssen ahead of the European charter season…

The 122-metre KISMET, formerly Project Jag, has officially joined the charter fleet, following an announcement from central broker, Cecil-Wright & Partners.

“Having sold the previous 95-metre KISMET (now renamed WHISPER) in September last year, we are delighted to be able to continue our relationship with her Owner as the Central Agent for charter for his stunning new vessel,” says company founder and CEO, Cecil-Wright.

Built by the renowned German shipyard, the 4999GT Lürssen's exterior was designed by Nuvolari Lenard and an interior design led by the client’s family in collaboration with Reymond Langton Design.

Spread across six decks, KISMET offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 8 to 9 cabins and a crew of 36. The master suite, spanning two decks, features a spacious stateroom with a skylight and fireplace. Additional amenities include a private jacuzzi, a panoramic master office, and guest cabins offering configuration flexibility.

The yacht's commitment to wellness and beauty is evident through its dedicated spa area, gym, yoga studio, and hair and beauty rooms. Entertainment options include an outdoor cinema and a Nemo cinema with an underwater viewing lounge.

The yacht offers a full suite of toys and a basketball and pickleball court on the foredeck for watersports enthusiasts, as well as a tender fleet of four tenders and a helipad accommodating an H155 helicopter.

KISMET is available for charter at a rate of €3 million per week via Cecil Wright.

