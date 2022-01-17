Feadship's Juice successfully launched Feadship announces the launch of their new 71m superyacht Juice in Amsterdam…

Feadship has announced the launch of their 71m superyacht Juice.

This weekend saw the undocking of the 71m Juice from the Feadship construction hall in the Dutch capital. Observers were able to take in all the features of this new Feadship: a blend of polished stainless steel, glass and teak offer a classic feel while the exterior lines showcase a sleek and contemporary feel.

The owner of Juice, a repeat client for Feadship, has worked with the designers at RWD to ensure a refined exterior with soft lines and distinctive creases. All unnecessary elements have been removed to generate an elegant yet masculine look. Another instantly visible aspect is the walk-around superstructure along with a striking coherence between the decks on a superyacht that highlights Feadship’s ability to meet demands.

From the pillars and the stairs to the base of the large eight-metre pool on the main deck, all structural parts of the exterior have been finished in polished stainless steel. Transparent features are made of glass, including the railings and the sides of the pool, and large flat and curved glazed panels ensure unrestricted views.

Everything one touches outdoors, from the aft saloon doors to the hand and cap rails, has been considered by the designers to give a feeling of warmth and comfort. Beneath the flush foredeck are housed three custom tenders – a 10m limo, 8m guest RIB and a rescue boat – that are launched via the gullwing doors in the hull.

Peter Marino has drawn an interior which is focused on using beautiful materials. Again, the client devoted time to finding the essential ingredients, right down to personally selecting pieces of veneer for the central staircase. This attention to detail are why the owner came to Feadship: every element on board has been meticulously designed and built, with nothing left to chance.

Juice has a complete owner’s deck between the bridge and main decks, an unusual acquisition for a yacht of this size. She also features four impressive guest suites on the main deck, a large beach club, a lower deck cinema, and a gymnasium on the sun deck.

The name reflects the fact that the owner is a keen collector of modern art and the 3D logo of the name on the funnel is inspired by an eponymous 1967 work by American artist Ed Ruscha. Auction connoisseurs will recognise the nod to ‘juice on top’, an expression from that world with a similar meaning to ‘icing on the cake’.

The above graph highlights Feadship's deliveries since 2015 and their average LOA(m). In the six years between 2015-2020 Feadship have on average made five deliveries every year, 2021 saw an increase on this and made seven deliveries, with 2022 hoping to continue this growth.

