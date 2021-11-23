Heesen launch Galactica, their largest yacht to date Heesen claim this to be the biggest and fastest all-aluminium yacht ever built…

At 80 metres, with a gross tonnage of 1,700GT and a top speed of almost 30 knots, Heesen claim that this is the biggest and fastest all-aluminium yacht ever built. This is achieved thanks to the lightweight and low-drag hull design, coutesy of Heesen’s naval architects, an iteration of the Fast Displacement Hull Form devised by van Oossanen, and assembled by Heesen’s welders. Ensuring sufficient longitudinal strength was one of the biggest technological challenges facing Heesen’s engineering team, who designed and patented the Backbone - an intricate, full-length structural reinforcement system. The power comes from diesel propulsion - four engines, two gearboxes, variable-pitch propellers and ultra-innovative Promas rudders.

The superyacht will be able to house 12 guests in six state rooms where they will be able to enjoy a glass bottomed pool with waterfall, glass elevator, and a fully-rated helideck transforms into an open-air cinema.

“Today, we are celebrating the launch of a unique yacht,” said Heesen CEO Arthur Brouwer. “Unique not only for our shipyard, as she is the largest we have ever taken on and represents the pinnacle of our achievements to date. Cosmos is also unique in the industry - the largest and fastest aluminium yacht in her class ever built.”

Cosmos’s exterior comes from the renowned British studio of Winch Design. “The Winch vision for Cosmos was to retain Heesen’s sporty DNA but blend it with an innovative, futuristic spin. Curved glass forms smooth, sculpted shapes, creating a feeling of slick, contemporary charm,” said Jim Dixon, director of Yachts and Aviation at the British design house. “The brief stressed that she had to have a strong and unique signature whilst retaining the Heesen DNA that we all know and love. The emphasis was on creating a fast looking yacht that sits elegantly on the water, a feat that has been cleverly achieved through the use of sculptural, curved forms and perfectly balanced proportions.” Said James Russell, Associate, Yacht Exteriors.

Sinot Yacht Design and Architecture was responsible for the light and soothing interior design. While the overall palette is neutral, splashes of a range of blue hues are infused into the design throughout. The backlit onyx bar with centrally positioned seating is the focal point of the ample and airy space close to the water. Sinot collaborated closely with Heesen’s in-house engineers to ensure that their stringent weight calculations were always met.

Following her launch, Project Cosmos will remain at Heesen for commissioning before undergoing intense sea trials in the North Sea commencing in February. She will be delivered to her owners in April 2022.

