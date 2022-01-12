Darwin 106 Uptight successfully launched Cantiere delle Marche announces the launch of their new explorer yacht Uptight…

Cantiere delle Marche has announced the launch of their Darwin 106 explorer yacht Uptight.

“We knew that our explorers fitted perfectly with our American owners’ requirements as for volumes, spaces, robustness, long-range, technical reliability, functionality, no-nonsense approach and, last but not least, customer care and after-sale service. It has taken us a few years to penetrate the American market but we made it, eventually, as scheduled,” says Vasco Buonpensiere, co-founder and Sales & Marketing Director at CdM.

“The owner of the Darwin 106 has a great deal of experience in yachting and is assisted by a highly experienced team. This means a lot to us. It is proof that we are doing our job properly combining construction and technical qualities with style and elegance.”

Uptight has been designed to fulfil her owner's desire to have a reliable and comfortable explorer yacht to enjoy months-long fishing expeditions in remote seas. They are planning expeditions to Alaska and other far-flung destinations. The family owns a few fisherman yachts and they wanted to add a slow displacement vessel to their private fleet to enjoy long expeditions.

Uptight is based on the naval platform of the Darwin 102, designed, engineered and modified by Sergio Cutolo/Hydro Tec to match her owner's requests. According to her owner’s wishes, the yacht features a specifically designed layout with a ‘country kitchen’ which opens onto the main salon giving the whole environment an informal atmosphere and, instead of a sky lounge, the Upper Deck hosts a panoramic owner Stateroom. The most peculiar feature of Uptight is undoubtedly the fishing cockpit fitted as a sportfisherman's. The stern platform has been transformed into an enclosed cockpit with a bulwark. A ‘battle station’ has been centrally placed in the cockpit, and fishing will be carried in ‘stand up’ position allowing multiple strikes to be managed at the same time, giving more fun to the ‘fishing family’. Screw-less rod holders have been placed on the large teak cap rail around the cockpit, all equipped with drainages and an easy access for periodic maintenance.

In order to increase the range also in terms of food loading capacity, the storage space has been improved and optimised for long term food conservation. The interior layout makes the most out of the 255GT. The interior, decorated by Francesco Guida, features a large main salon with lounging and dining areas in direct connection with the galley located to port side. Three crew cabins are located on the Main deck forward alongside a crew mess. Five guest cabins – two double, a large VIP and two twins - are on the Lower deck. The owner's stateroom opens onto the Upper deck stern terrace. On the same deck there is a roomy and well-appointed wheelhouse. A large Sun deck tops the yacht’s superstructure. To deliver a top speed of 13 knots the displacement hull is fitted with twin Caterpillar C18 Acert 500kW each. At around 9.5 knots, Uptight will have a range of above 4 700 nautical miles.

The above graph highlights Cantiere delle Marche's deliveries since 2015 and their average LOA(m). In the six years between 2015-2020 CdM have on average made two deliveries every year, 2021 saw a noted increase to 4 deliveries and it will be interesting to see if 2022 continues this increased level of output.

