The formerly ‘classic’ Feadship motoryacht Broadwater has been re-delivered by Huisfit, Royal Huisman’s dedicated division for refit, rebuild and renewal, and recently left the facilities in Amsterdam for its Atlantic crossing following an extensive and successful conversion of the interior and exterior.

The scope of works ranged from various upgrades to comfort and aesthetic aspects of the yacht (inside and out), to changes relating to classification requirements based on the owner’s brief, which was to convert Broadwater into a “modern and livable home away from home” with charter capability.

The new exterior and interior styling has been created by yacht designer Adam Voorhees, who was inspired by the owner’s input to define an abundance of desirable modifications. MCM Newport’s Peter Wilson oversaw the conversion project at the Huisfit facilities at Royal Huisman Amsterdam.

The most impressive aspect accomplished during the 2019-2020 project was the 4m extension of the hull, from 52m to 56m, which not only creates a considerably more spacious arrangement, but also transforms the yacht’s exterior appearance. The original classic transom was removed and replaced with a re-styled stern, fashioning an aft deck and beach club. To complement the new configuration, the hull and superstructure have been painted in a contemporary colour scheme.

The sundeck is more functional with a new and larger hot tub, a pleasant bar area and the added benefit of a day head, which was not there before. The original arch and antenna mast were replaced with a new composite sun awning hardtop, made by Rondal. New teak and furniture enhances the main and bridge deck.

Inside, the owner and guest areas have been completely restyled, from a classic scheme with dark joinery, to a much more contemporary elegance, using attractive new materials. The crew area has been updated as well and, throughout, the motoryacht enjoys a complete upgrade of the audio/video system and the replacement of the navigation/communication electronics.

The owner’s requirement for charter capability also necessitated a classification change. This involved intense cooperation between the shipyard, the flag state and classification society to develop workable solutions and ensure modern standards are met on a vessel built in 1994. Various modifications include construction work to the fire boundaries, and the installation of additional board systems such as a large emergency generator and a water mist fire-fighting system.

“When I was first contacted by the owner to discuss this refit, it quickly became apparent that this was an irresistible project – his vision was to breathe new life into this magnificent Feadship,” comments owner’s representative Peter Wilson of MCM Newport.

“The fine pedigree of this yacht has been respected and, dare I say, enhanced. I have little doubt that Broadwater’s new profile, interior and myriad behind-the-scenes modifications and improvements, will stand her in good stead for her next quarter century and for all those fortunate enough to go on board.”

Images by Huisfit and Charl van Rooy.

