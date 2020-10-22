Plans to convert the nearly 100-year-old Port of Fort Pierce, Florida into a full-service repair and refit facility for the global superyacht fleet are moving ahead at full speed. After 11 months of review, the engineering and plans for Derecktor Fort Pierce’s new haul-out basin have been officially approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, paving the way for construction to commence once the City of Fort Pierce Building Department gives its final approval.

“Securing a permit from the U.S. Army Corps was no easy feat, especially during a global pandemic, as it required review from several different departments,” explains Justin Beard, marketing manager at Derecktor Shipyards. “The haul-out basin is a critical piece of infrastructure at Derecktor Ft. Pierce and it will allow us to lift vessels up to 250 feet in length with our 1,500-tonne mobile boat hoist.”

The haul-out basin measures 220 feet in length and 50 feet wide, comparative in size to one of the two concrete silos located adjacent to the Derecktor facility at the Port of Fort Pierce. Existing upland will be excavated from the concrete pier making way for 288 auger cast piles needed to support the relieving platform surrounding the perimeter of the haul-out basin.

“An extensive amount of engineering and logistics has gone into this project, and we’re looking forward to breaking ground,” adds Beard. “Once construction of the haul-out basin begins, it will take four-to-five months to complete, so it won’t be long until the shipyard is able to service large yachts on the hard.”

The 1,500-tonne mobile boat hoist will be shipped from Northern Italy to Port Everglades later this year and will be delivered to Fort Pierce by barge. Assembly of the massive machine will take six-to-eight weeks to complete.

Image: Rendering of Derecktor Ft. Pierce with 1,500-tonne mobile boat hoist and planned dry docks.

