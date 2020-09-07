Today, Royal Huisman’s Project 404 progressed into the next phase of construction with the turning of its hull. The event was watched by the owners and design and build team at the shipyard’s headquarters in Vollenhove.

The 59.7m performance sloop is designed by Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design and will have interior design by Studio Liaigre. Once complete, the yacht promises to comprise a wealth of innovative systems and on-board amenities; developments which are being overseen by the owners’ representative Gregory Monks.

At the request of the owners, Royal Huisman has kept the design a closely-guarded secret, but this first sighting of the project reveals its distinguishing features. Now out in the open, Project 404 reveals an iconic reversed bow and sleek and powerful hull lines. There is a large transom opening which, in time, will give access to an expansive beach club.

Under the waterline are further innovations. To facilitate the yacht’s high-performance characteristics, Project 404 will have a lifting keel, retractable propulsion and twin carbon rudders. These features will aim to make the yacht a successful regatta participant, and able to cruise to long-range exploration destinations.

“The hull turning at Royal Huisman this week signifies a pivotal stage in her build and that this construction has remained on schedule, despite the worldwide pandemic, is testament to the yard’s strategic, meticulous approach and the incredible dedication of the entire team,” comments Malcolm McKeon.

Royal Huisman’s CEO Jan Timmerman is pragmatic about ‘building in COVID-19 times’; “We always aim to offer our clients the experience of being involved with the build: visiting the shipyard facility, viewing the work in progress, getting a feel of what the yacht will be like – possibly even in combination with a 1:1 mock-up of key areas. The past months were ‘different’, but we managed to accommodate client involvement, all the same.”

Images of the full design of this performance sloop remain under embargo at this moment, but more updates can be expected towards her delivery in 2022.

Images courtesy of Royal Huisman and Project 404's owners

